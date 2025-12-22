Tetairoa McMillan buries Emeka Egbuka in Rookie of the Year race after clutch game

For much of the season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka has been in the lead for the Rookie of the Year award. Carolina Panthers' rookie Tetairoa McMillan was lurking in the shadows, though.

In recent weeks, both players have slowed way down. On Sunday, each had a chance to outdo the other and give themselves a leg up in the race. After a clutch performance in a much-needed win, it now seems like McMillan's award to lose.

Tetairoa McMillan surges in Rookie of the Year odds

Don't look now, but Tetairoa McMillan is the easy favorite for Rookie of the Year after hauling in six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

The touchdown beat the buzzer at the half, allowing Carolina to score seven instead of three. In a three-point win, plays like that matter a whole lot.

Here are the odds per DraftKings:

Tetairoa McMillan -250

Tyler Shough +370

Treveyon Henderson +1300

Emeka Egbuka +1300

Jaxson Dart +2000

Harold Fannin Jr. +4000

Tyler Warren +5000

It's a little stunning to see Tyler Shough up there. He's played really well, but he's only played nine games, making eight starts. He has been good, but probably not good enough to win it over a player who's had a good, full season.

Egbuka's slide took him out of it, but McMillan had endured a bit of a slide himself recently. The Panthers weren't targeting him much. He did have two scores in the three games prior to Sunday, but the catches and yardage were minimal.

However, despite a few catches left on the field, McMillan came away with six more receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, thereby augmenting his sterling Offensive Rookie of the Year case.

A couple of things have to happen for someone like McMillan to win Rookie of the Year. First, they have to play really well, which McMillan has. Some would argue (incorrectly) that he's been great in spite of bad QB play, which, if true, does help the narrative.

Second, the QB play needs to be bad. Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough have all played, but none are ROY material. Shough doesn't have the games, nor does Dart. Ward has played all year, but he's not been that great.

For example, Puka Nacua was otherworldly in 2023, setting NFL records. But because C.J. Stroud was also very good, the Rookie of the Year award went to the quarterback. This year, a non-QB might actually come away with it.

