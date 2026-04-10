Panthers’ Biggest Draft Goal Is Only Possible Thanks to Free Agency Frenzy

The 2026 NFL draft is now Dan Marino days away. All 32 teams are busy preparing for the three-day event, which takes place in Pittsburgh.

The Carolina Panthers have seven selections this year. Gennaro Filice of NFL.com laid out the goal for each of the 16 teams in the NFC. When it came to Dave Canales’s intriguing club, the focus was on one performer.

QB Bryce Young has made strides after a rocky start to his NFL career

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Nineteen months ago,” explained Filice, “first-year head coach Dave Canales benched Bryce Young. In the moment, it felt like the former No. 1 overall pick’s starting days in Carolina could be over. Then Andy Dalton sprained his thumb in a car accident, thrusting Young back into the lineup. The youngster played significantly better in the second half of that 2024 campaign, and the Panthers rewarded him with the first-round selection of Tetairoa McMillan.”

Dan Morgan hit the jackpot in drafting WR Tetairoa McMillan

It turned out to be a great decision by Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan. The popular opinion was that the team would use the eighth overall selection a year ago on a much-needed edge rusher. Instead, Morgan opted for the 6’5”, 212-pound target from the University of Arizona. McMillan would start all 17 games, and led the club in catches (70), receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown receptions (7). The former Wildcat/turned Panther was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“With a true WR1 at his disposal, Young took another big step forward,” added Filice, “allowing Carolina to win its first division title in a decade. Now the quarterback is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, a crucial season that could determine whether the Panthers hand him a nine-figure extension. Give the 24-year-old every chance to succeed by drafting a true batterymate at center and another playmaker at one of the skill positions.”

Carolina could give QB Bryce Young more help via the draft

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

By addressing the team’s major needs in free agency, the Panthers could very well select a wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year (McMillan in 2025 and Xavier Legette in 2024). Meanwhile, University of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a named linked to Canales’s team.

This offseason, Morgan added edge rusher Jaelan Phillips via a four-year deal, and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year contract. Carolina’s pass rush has lacked a standout since the team dealt Brian Burns to the Giants, and the defense needs a player maker that can roam the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to a fumble recovery next to cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morgan also managed to grab left tackle Rasheed Walker at a bargain price. He allows the team to bide some time while four-year pro Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. With the departure of pivot Cade Mays to Detroit, the team added former division rival Luke Fortner from the Saints.

Panthers may use a first-round pick on offense for the fifth straight year

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9)at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per usual these days, there are quite a few intriguing wide receiver and tight end prospects that should be available when the Panthers are on the clock with the 19th overall selection.

This is a team that has gotten better on both sides of the ball under Morgan and Canales. While Young’s progress has been evident, he needs to be a more consistent performer and also eliminate those slow starts that plagued him too often this past season. Giving the three-year pro another reliable target and a little more help up front would certainly be a step in the right direction.