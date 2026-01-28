Rico Dowdle Deemed ‘Not a True Game-Breaker’ After Breakout Panthers Season

Last March, the Carolina Panthers inked free-agent running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $2.75 million contract (via Spotrac). He led the Dallas Cowboys in rushing in 2024, totaling 235 carries for 1,079 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 16 outings.

With Dave Canales’s playoff-bound team this season, the former undrafted free agent from the University of South Carolina put up eerily similar numbers. In 17 regular-season outings, there were 236 attempts for 1,076 yards and six TDs. A banged-up Chuba Hubbard opened the door for Dowdle, who didn’t make his first start until Week 5.

The new NFL fiscal year begins on March 11, meaning there’s time for teams to re-sign players whose contracts officially expire that day. That includes Dowdle, who is No. 16 on Pro Football Focus’ ranking (72.5 grade) of the top 250 players set to hit the open market.

“Dowdle replicated his final season in Dallas during his lone year with the Carolina Panthers, further establishing himself as a capable starting running back at the NFL level. While he is not a true game-breaker, he has averaged more than 3.0 yards after contact per carry over his career and profiles as a strong fit for a team with a solid offensive line.”

All told, Dowdle is one of 17 NFL players to rush for at least 1,000 yards in 2025. While Baltimore’s Derrick Henry led the league with 17 runs of 20-plus yards, the Panthers’ running back had only five runs of that nature. Still, Dowdle averaged 4.6 yards per attempt for the second consecutive season, which can’t be overlooked.

Will the 27-year-old performer be back in Charlotte in 2026. In November of ’24, Hubbard (who ran for 1,195 yards and 10 TDs that season) signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension. Stay tuned.

