NFL Analyst Rips Panthers for Failed Signing of One Major Defender

The Carolina Panthers had the worst run defense in the NFL by a wide margin in 2024, so they spent a ton of salary cap and draft capital to improve it. It worked pretty well, as they gave up 56.5 yards fewer per game on the ground in 2025.

The signing of Tre'von Moehrig helped, as did Bobby Brown's arrival in free agency. Lathan Ransom and Nic Scourton in the draft also paid dividends, as did Derrick Brown getting fully healthy after missing all of 2024.

Do you want to know what didn't work? The high-profile, costly investment in Tershawn Wharton, for which the Panthers were understandably criticized by one NFL analyst.

NFL analyst rips Panthers' signing of Tershawn Wharton

The Panthers did a lot right in the 2024 offseason, but signing Tershawn Wharton after narrowly missing out on Milton Williams was not part of it. In fact, it was one of the worst signings.

PFF analyst Bradley Locker accurately raised the $54 million deal as the worst free agent acquisition the Panthers made ahead of the 2025 season.

"Carolina’s defensive investments included spending over $54 million to lure Wharton away from the Chiefs, but the transaction flopped in Year 1. Wharton played to a career-low 43.0 overall PFF grade with a 34.5 PFF run-defense grade. Moreover, his PFF pass-rush grade fell from 71.9 to 60.4," he said.

Wharton wasn't supposed to be the staunchest run defender, but the Panthers had Derrick Brown for that. Wharton was shockingly bad in that regard, though. He was supposed to be a solid pass rusher on the interior, but he majorly regressed there, too.

Overall, he was pretty abysmal, posting a 43.0 PFF grade. It's not a good thing if you're being paid only a few more millions than your PFF grade in this case.

NFL analyst praises Rico Dowdle signing

Of course, it wasn't all bad for the Panthers. As mentioned, they made a lot of nice moves to improve that defense. The best free agent move, according to PFF's Bradley Locker, was on the other side of the ball.

Signing Rico Dowdle for so cheap always looked like a good move as a backup, but then he actually went off a little bit. Once he got the starting job, he was pretty good. He faded at the end of the season, but overall, the body of work was strong.

"[Dowdle] was almost impossible to keep off the field for certain stretches," Locker said. "Dowdle notched a 70.7 PFF rushing grade with 3.12 yards after contact per attempt and 10 runs of 15 or more yards. The former Cowboy ultimately significantly outsnapped Hubbard, even though Dowdle’s usage waned a bit at the end of the year."

That helped the Panthers enjoy a dominant run game for a period in the middle of the season (it vanished at the end), and that's a big reason they were able to win some crucial games and make it into the playoffs.

