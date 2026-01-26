Panthers CB Mike Jackson Did Something Not Even All-Pro Devon Witherspoon Could

The NFC Championship Game featured the two top contenders for Offensive Player of the Year in Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Oh, and Davante Adams. Those three gave cornerbacks, even All-Pro Devon Witherspoon and other stars, trouble all night.

What does that have to do with the Carolina Panthers? Well, while the Super Bowl matchup is a bad measuring stick, those wide receivers are a good one for Mike Jackson in particular. He matched up with all three several times, and he locked them all up for the most part.

Mike Jackson proved his mettle against the NFL's best

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It has certainly been forgotten by now, but Mike Jackson had an otherworldly NFC Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Rams. He consistently locked up both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, recording four pass breakups and an interception.

It's not the first time he's starred against Nacua and Adams, either. He had a pick-six against Nacua in the Panthers' Week 13 upset victory. For evidence of why all of that is impressive, look no further than Adams making Second-Team All-Pro Devon Witherspoon look silly.

The way Davante Adams still dispatches defenders is diabolical.



And that's not just any corner he beat for 23 yards. It was Devon Witherspoon.pic.twitter.com/kknLTxLiMe — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) January 26, 2026

Adams was not able to do that to Jackson. Nacua, who recorded nine catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in the NFCCG, also had very little success against Jackson, at least compared to his usual production.

On the other side of the field, the Rams cornerbacks are bad, so it's not surprising that Jaxon Smith-Njigba went off for 10 catches, 153 yards, and one touchdown. It serves as a great reminder of how unguardable he really is, though.

Except when he's matched up with Jackson, that is. In the regular season, Jackson had an interception while perfectly playing the route from JSN. In fact, he practically ran the route for him and picked it off in the end zone.

Mike Jackson picks it off in the end zone for the Panthers



SEAvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/E7iLYGIjmd — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Though not exclusively covered by Jackson, Smith-Njigba had a relatively slow day for his standards with only nine catches for 72 yards. Jackson proved his mettle against the best of the best, all three of which went off last night in the Championship Game.

