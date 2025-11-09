Panthers HC Dave Canales reveals who to blame for disgusting loss vs Saints
The Carolina Panthers might have won the award for the ugliest football game of the season today. Maybe the Atlanta Falcons' loss, ironically, a few weeks ago in Charlotte still stands, but the Panthers had a favorable matchup with a one-win New Orleans Saints team that dominated them at home.
Whose fault is it? It's easy to point fingers, and there are a ton of guilty parties. Bryce Young was horrible. The defense couldn't stop Tyler Shough, nor could they slow down Taysom Hill's QB runs when it mattered. The special teams, aside from punter Sam Martin, were horrendous. But what really happened? Dave Canales thinks it's on him.
Dave Canales rightly takes blame for putrid Panthers loss
The Carolina Panthers were not remotely ready to play a football game today, and it showed. The 1-8 New Orleans Saints walked into Bank of America and walked all over the Panthers. After, Dave Canales took the blame, although plenty could also share in that.
When asked specifically about his quarterback's play, he refused to blame Bryce Young. "This is not about Bryce, this is about me and our group," he said. He even went as far as saying Young was throwing well.
Canales said that it is up to him and his coaching staff to get the Panthers in better spots to attack through the air, especially when the opposing defense keys in on the run game, which is what happened today.
To play devil's advocate, Young was off all day. The pass-catchers and protection did him no favors, but he missed a couple of throws and had two interceptions (one overturned by penalty). The interception that stood was a pretty horrible read by the usually smart QB.
Either way, Canales is right that it falls on him. The offense wasn't ready to do anything, and that falls on coaching. Canales couldn't scheme anyone open. The only time a receiver was actually open was when Young stepped up and kept a play alive once, which is more due to the defenders not being able to cover that long. Otherwise, no one had any separation.
There are justifiable questions about the man under center after that contest, but there should also be some about the man calling the plays, and to his credit, the coach took full blame for this one.
