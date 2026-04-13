Panthers Have Their Oregon Ducks In a Row, and Safety is a Much Bigger Need

Entering the 2026 offseason, the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers certainly had their share of needs. Despite the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2017, which culminated in a heartbreaking 34-31 home loss to the talented Rams, the club finished with an 8-10 overall record and actually dropped its final three contest.

It’s safe to say there were some holes to fill, and general manager Dan Morgan wasted little time doing that in free agency. He inked edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) to a four-year deal, and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) to a three-year contract. He also signed former Green Bay Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker. He’s expected to hold down the fort per se until Ikem Ekwonu recovers from that ruptured patellar tendon suffered in the wild card setback.

Which one of two positions will the Panthers address in the first round?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There are certainly two other spots the team could certainly use an upgrade at—one more vital than the other. And somewhat coincidentally, there are a pair of top prospects at each position who happened to be college teammates this past season.

There has certainly been more than one NFL draft analyst who has paired Dave Canales’s team with University of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. He would potentially something to the Carolina offense that frankly it hasn’t had since the days of Greg Olsen. The physical specimen comes off a huge season with the Ducks in which he totaled 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s worth noting that Panthers’ tight ends have combined for a total of eight TD grabs these past two seasons.

The back end of the Panthers’ defense needs a playmaker

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Sadiq could give quarterback Bryce Young and Carolina’s passing attack an added dimension, the more vital area on Canales’s clubs that needs addressing is the safety spot. The back end of Ejiro Evero’s unit has been an area of concern for a couple of years. Yes, veteran Nick Scott was a 17-game starter this past season and finished second on the team with 109 defensive stops. However, there was a definitive lack of big plays.

A mighty addition for Evero’s defense would be a performer with a nose for the ball who spent his final collegiate season with the Oregon Ducks. “Dillon Thieneman has been a standout since he was a freshman at Purdue,” explained Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports. “He’s a great athlete who ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and vertical jumped 41 inches, and his versatility and experience are major positives.”

“Add in eight career interceptions,” added Pereles (he has Carolina selecting Thieneman selecting with the 19th pick in next week’s draft), “and the Panthers would do well to add him to their secondary.”

Safety Dillon Thieneman has a nose for the football

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman averaged 102 tackles in a combined three seasons with the Boilermakers (2) and Ducks (1). There were also 14 passes defensed, two sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Yes, the very impressive Sadiq would really add to a Carolina offense that made some strides in 2025, but it does have its share of capable pass-catchers in wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

On the other hand, Carolina’s defense could take another leap forward (which was the case this past season after a forgettable 2024) with not only the additions of Phillips and Lloyd but with pairing this thumper from Oregon with ’25 free-agent pickup Tre’von Moehrig.

If the Panthers indeed select Thieneman or any other player for Evero’s unit, it would mark the first time that the team opted for a defensive player in the first round since choosing cornerback Jaycee Horn in 2021.