Kenyon Sadiq is This Year's Jalon Walker for Panthers, But Is That Good?

The Carolina Panthers have kept their draft plans pretty close to the chest. They can't help but reveal a little bit of intel through their chosen top-30 visits, but it's still difficult to tell whose name they're going to call in the first round.

They've met with a few potential first-round prospects, so perhaps one of the following could be picked:

Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Washington WR Denzel Boston

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

The mock drafts seem to have a different opinion, though. Though they come from a ton of different analysts, a large portion of them are mocking Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq to the Panthers. It's easy to see why, and we wrote recently on why it could be a good idea.

Last year, the same thing happened. The mock drafts almost came to a complete consensus that Jalon Walker would be the pick at eight overall. It made a ton of sense, just like Sadiq does. But the Panthers obviously didn't go down that road.

So what does it mean that Sadiq has become the 2026 version of Walker for the Panthers?

Mock drafts seem to agree: Kenyon Sadiq is going to the Panthers

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Panthers need a pass-catcher, and they seem intent on adding one in the first round. They could draft a wide receiver or Kenyon Sadiq, as he's the only tight end that is remotely close to a first-round prospect.

But the Panthers reportedly love Oscar Delp, who we considered an under-the-radar option for the Panthers. They met with Delp, and they have not met with Sadiq yet as their allotted number of top-30 visits dwindle.

So the mock drafts are doing the same thing they did last year. But according to recent reporting by Joe Person, the Panthers never considered anyone but Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. The same could be happening this year.

The mock drafts, and they are not off-base, believe the Panthers will take Sadiq, but they may not. And that would be fine. Sadiq isn't really a can't-miss prospect. He's probably not a better TE prospect than Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren last year.

The Panthers have their eye on someone. We, and that includes the experts picking Sadiq in their mocks, have no idea who that is, so don't be surprised if the name called at 19 isn't Sadiq, even if he's still on the board.