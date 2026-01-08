Panthers' offensive regression in 2025 suggests a change is necessary

This version of the Carolina Panthers is kind of exactly what everyone hoped and expected to be. Going 4-6 in the final 10 games last year with Bryce Young back suggested that growth was possible.

We assumed that with that offense and a slightly improved defense, since it couldn't get worse, would lead to a few more wins, and eight is a few more than five.

What we did not expect at all was how the Panthers would get to that stage. The historically bad defense made a significant leap to the middle of the pack, but the offense mostly stagnated. In fact, it kind of regressed.

The numbers paint an uglier picture for 2025 than for 2024, and 2024 wasn't a great year, either. It suggests that something has to change on that side of the ball.

Panthers got worse on offense in 2025 and need to fix it fast

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers' offense wasn't very good in 2024, even down the stretch when Bryce Young was playing really well. In 2025, the offense is slightly worse, almost across the board, which is surprising in a few ways.

According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, here are the numbers:

PPG: 20.1 vs. 18.3

YPG: 298 vs. 295.6

Passing yards per game: 187.5 vs. 179.3

Rushing yards per game: 110.5 vs. 116.3

Third down%: 36.02 vs. 36.10%

Fourth down%: 46.6% vs. 67.5%

RZ%: 62% vs. 53.3%

The only things they improved on were fourth-down percentage and running the ball, but even the latter was a modest increase of six yards. The backfield was so much deeper and stronger in 2025, though, so it should've been a much bigger jump.

In many ways, quarterback Bryce Young evolved and had his best season yet, but there's obviously still a whole lot of room for improvement. Dave Canales, in his second year calling plays for the Panthers, might've regressed a bit, too.

One way or another, this offense has to grow in 2026. Unless they can somehow make a massive leap on defense again (which is unlikely), then the offense is going to have to evolve as well to continue the growth.

