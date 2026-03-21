Panthers Totally Dissed in PFF’s Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

It’s safe to say that the NFC South has not been a powerhouse division in recent seasons. Only once in the past four years has a team won at least 10 games—that being the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 10-7.

The Atlanta Falcons have posted eight straight losing campaigns, and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017. The New Orleans Saints haven’t reached the postseason since 2020, and are a combined 11-23 the last two years.

Panthers have been trending upwards in recent seasons

Then there are the Carolina Panthers, who have been on a steady climb upwards since finishing an NFL-worst 2-15 in 2023. The franchise emerged from the mess that was the NFC South this past season and captured its first division title since 2015. Dave Canales’s club, along with the Buccaneers and Falcons, all finished 8-9, and Carolina earned the top spot in the standings via a better head-to-head marks (3-1) between the three clubs. The Panthers put up a good fight against the Rams in the wild card round before coming up short, 34-31.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus assembled his post-free agency NFL power rankings. Here’s what he wrote about Canales’s team. “As one of the biggest winners of free agency, the Panthers have created a promising outlook for 2026. Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips will revamp a defense that struggled to field top talent in the front seven.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to a fumble recovery next to cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While the roster has the potential to make major strides in 2026," added Cameron, "finding consistency will be the key. And it all starts with Bryce Young and Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, who will aim to further build their chemistry.”

Carolina’s spot in these power rankings doesn’t jive with the explanation

Sounds pretty encouraging. And yet, Cameron has the Panthers at No. 26 in his rankings, ahead of only six teams in the league and behind the rivals Buccaneers (20th), Falcons (22nd), and Saints (25th).

Yes, Atlanta closed out 2025 with four straight victories, but now have a new head coach (Kevin Stefanski) for the third time in five years. The health status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is also a question mark. The Bucs lost veteran wideout Mike Evans (49ers) in free agency, and the Saints saw defensive standout Demario Davis sign with the Jets.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Panthers’ offseason losses have been minimal—the biggest names being running back Rico Dowdle (Steelers) and center Cade Mays (Lions)—while GM Dan Morgan has brought in Lloyd, Phillips, tackle Rasheed Walker, underrated center Luke Fortner, and running back A.J. Dillon.

It seems pretty odd that the team Cameron referred to “as one of the biggest winners of free agency” and a club that has “created a promising outlook for 2026” finds itself near the very bottom of his power rankings despite a number of promising additions.