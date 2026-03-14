The Most Underrated Move the Panthers Made in Free Agency So Far
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The Carolina Panthers are coming off their eighth consecutive losing campaign. However, the team managed to win the NFC South for the first time since 2015, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
In two seasons under head coach Dave Canales, the Panthers have started two different quarterbacks and three different centers.
Entering free agency earlier this week, those aforementioned interior blockers—Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays—were all set to test the open market. While Corbett and Christensen remain unsigned, the coveted Mays inked a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions.
While Corbett and Christensen could still wind up returning to Charlotte, Morgan wound up wasting little time filling the void left by Mays’s defection. He not only signed a four-year performer with postseason experience, Morgan wound up raiding a divisional rival and a team that knocked off Canales’s club twice in 2025.
Panthers pivoted towards center Luke Fortner
While the Panthers’ signings of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd earned the bigger headlines for the reigning division champions, it’s the addition of center Luke Fortner—late of the New Orleans Saints—that has gone a bit under the radar.
A third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 finished as Pro Football Focus’ 17th-ranked center in 2025 as a member of the New Orleans Saints. The former University of Kentucky standout has never missed a game in four NFL seasons. Fortner started every contest for the Jaguars during his first two years in the league, including a pair of playoff tilts.
In 2024, the 6’4”, 307 pound performer wound up losing his starting job to free-agent addition Mitch Morse. A year ago, he was traded to the Saints where he began the season behind Erik McCoy on the depth chart. The latter went down with a torn biceps in the second half of a Week 7 clash with the Bears. Fortner took over the following Sunday and played every offensive snap for the team’s final 10 games.
Carolina filled a big need and at a bargain price
It’s worth noting that the four-year pro signed a one-year, $4.75 million contract (via Spotrac) with the defending NFC South champions, a team Fortner’s Saints knocked off twice this past season. It’s very possible that Morgan could also look to address the center position in the draft considering that Nick Samic is the only other pivot currently on the roster.
Regardless, Fortner comes off the highest-graded season via PFF of his short career, and his familiarity with the rest of the division—albeit brief—is a bit of a positive as well.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.