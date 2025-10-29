Panthers urged to part ways with two veteran defenders at trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers are 4-4, but the underlying metrics suggest their brief stay in the NFC playoff race is going to end soon. They're firmly negative in point differential, and the remaining schedule features daunting opponents like the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.
So with that in mind, one NFL insider doesn't believe it's wise for them to pursue upgrades at the trade deadline. In fact, it might be best if Carolina moved on from a couple of veteran defenders headed to free agency and are blocking young players.
Panthers advised to trade Nick Scott, DJ Wonnum
At 4-4, but with Bryce Young currently sidelined and a really hard schedule the rest of the way, the Panthers probably should cut their losses and at least begin looking to the future. That future probably doesn't include a pair of mediocre, struggling veterans.
CBS insider Zachary Pereles believes the Panthers, currently on the fringe, should do nothing except move on from a few small pieces this deadline. Whatever they can get for them is a plus, because the real addition is by getting others more snaps.
"The Panthers are 4-4 but with an ugly -34 point differential on the season and one of the NFL's most difficult schedules remaining," Pereles wrote. "There have been encouraging signs after last year's difficult campaign, but right now the Panthers have some young guys we'd like to see more often."
That's the mindset the Panthers should have. This remains a development/rebuilding year. Contending wasn't likely this season, and it remains probably out of the question even after an encouraging start.
"If Carolina can fetch anything for veterans like edge defender D.J. Wonnum, safety Nick Scott -- both 2026 free agents who are ahead of younger guys on the depth chart -- or even some offensive line depth, that would be worth exploring. The Panthers certainly don't need to force it, though," Pereles concluded.
The Panthers will want to get extended looks at both Lathan Ransom and Princely Umanmielen, so moving on from the roadblocks would be smart. Those two are not long for this team, unless GM Dan Morgan decides to use band-aids for the hole at safety again, so getting even a late-round draft pick would be great.
