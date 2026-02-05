Panthers Should Follow NFC South Rival’s Blueprint to Fix Pass Rush

It has been the team’s biggest albatross in recent seasons. The Carolina Panthers have averaged fewer than two sacks per game three consecutive years. The team managed only 30 quarterback traps this season, down from 32 sacks in 2024. In ’23, no team in the league totaled fewer sacks (27) than the Panthers.

In 2024, the Atlanta Falcons finished with the second-fewest sacks in the league (31), one less than the rival Carolina Panthers managed (32) last season. In 2025, the organization used the 15th overall selection in the draft on University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. It was a name associated for months with the Panthers, who wound up using the eighth overall selection on University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. No doubt that general manager Dan Morgan has any regrets over that choice after the 6’5”, 212-pound wideout enjoyed an impressive debut campaign.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, Walker did finish his rookie campaign with 5.5 sacks, which would have led the Panthers in 2025 (Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton tied for the team lead with 5.0 QB traps). Later in the first round, the Falcons orchestrated a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

We have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Rams pic.twitter.com/O5Ki9aqo0u — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2025

The Falcons doubled their pleasure in terms of an getting an edge-rusher with the selection of Tennessee Volunteers’ defender James Pearce Jr. He wound up leading Atlanta in sacks (10.5) and quarterback hits (16). All told, Atlanta’s first-round duo combined for 16.0 sacks. More significantly, the team set a single-season franchise record with 57 sacks—second only to the Denver Broncos (68) in 2025.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morgan and the Panthers own the 19th overall pick on April 23. So who could he and the club orchestrate a deal with? At the moment, there are four teams that own multiple selections in the first round. That would be the New York Jets (2nd and 16th), Cleveland Browns (6th and 24th), Dallas Cowboys (12th and 20th), and ironically, the Rams (13th and 29th).

Some of the top names out there for the Panthers and other teams in terms of pass-rushers include Texas Tech’s David Bailey, Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State’s Avrell Reese, and Auburn’s Keldric Faulk.

