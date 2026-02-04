Panthers Have Xavier Legette-Sized Problem on Offense

Xavier Legette’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers has been nothing short of disappointing. The former first-round pick hasn’t even reached 900 total yards in his first two seasons, and, to make matters worse, his production declined in his second year.

On Monday, Football Insights released its graph of wide receivers and how they performed versus both press coverage and off coverage in the last two seasons.

The graph shows how many yards each receiver ran per route under both coverage styles. To no one’s surprise, Legette is embarrassingly low among the receivers posted on the graph.

Wide Receiver YPRR vs press and off coverage over the last two seasons pic.twitter.com/3LiFtLM2Qp — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) February 3, 2026

For context, the farther a player ranges toward the top right of the graph, the better; the best receivers are on that side. Puka Nacua tops everyone, and then the other elites in the league like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins, and Amon Ra St. Brown

As seen on the graph, Legette is floating in the 1-1.5 range on both press and off coverage; he’s in the same range as receivers like Darius Slayton, Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyler Lockett, and more. Two of those receivers didn’t even reach 500 receiving yards, and the only reason Slayton did is that Malik Nabers got hurt.

All three of those receivers have something in common: they aren’t core pieces of their franchises and are all beyond the third option on their team in the pass game.

That’s the type of territory that Xavier Legette is heading towards, but the difference is that he was drafted in the first round, and those other three weren’t.

Xavier Legette turns 25 today



His first two seasons have CAR fans wishing for more...

(his ranks among all 2024 drafted WRs)

🐈‍⬛ 85 rec (10th)

🐈‍⬛ 868 rec yds (16th)

🐈‍⬛ 7 rec TD (12th)

🐈‍⬛ 45 first downs (15th)

🐈‍⬛ 55.9% catch rate (51st)#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/zNqfC1tVpy — King NFL Stats (@KingNFLstats) January 29, 2026

An even more mind-boggling part of the graph is that Tetairoa McMillan has more yards per route in both press and off coverage, despite having a whole season less experience. This graph is based on data from the last two seasons.

Even considering the fact that McMillan is one of the best receivers in football after his first season, it’s still inexcusable for a first-round talent like Legette to be as behind as he is with a full season more of experience.

This is a problem for the Panthers that must be fixed either at the start of next season or will be resolved midway through the season, by trading Legette out of Carolina to a team willing to buy low on him and bet on his raw talent, as a fresh start is what he needs to thrive.

