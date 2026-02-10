Potential Free Agent Target for Carolina Panthers Just Made Plans Clear

Much of the Carolina Panthers' focus this offseason will be on the defensive side of the ball, trying to find pass rush help and upgrades at linebacker. The one thing they can't do, though, is turn a blind eye to the skill positions on offense, specifically tight end.

The Panthers' never-ending search to find a dynamic, reliable pass-catching tight end continues, and perhaps this offseason, they're finally able to address that need.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku made a post on Instagram on Monday, announcing that he will not be returning to the organization in 2026 and will weigh all of his options in free agency.

"Cleveland, first off, I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry, and the whole Browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with, I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home."

Njoku is coming off one of the lowest-producing seasons of his career, ending 2025 with 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Much of the blame, however, can be attributed to the Browns' rotating door at quarterback. Joe Flacco started the first four games, then they turned to Dillon Gabriel for six games, and eventually Shedeur Sanders got his chance, starting the final seven games.

If he were to sign with the Panthers, he'd enter a much more stable situation where Bryce Young is clearly the guy the organization wants to build around and desperately needs a go-to target over the middle of the field to take some attention away from Tetairoa McMillan on the outside.

Considering he'll be entering his age 30 season, he still has a lot of good football left ahead of him, and if to be honest, whatever he can give you is probably more than what the trio of Tommy Tremble, J.T. Sanders, and Mitchell Evans can produce combined.

