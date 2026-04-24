Carolina Panthers' Round 2 & 3 Mock Draft: Projecting Picks After Monroe Freeling

The Carolina Panthers, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, took Monroe Freeling in the NFL draft on Thursday night. They spent the 19th pick on a tackle, the first offensive lineman drafted that high since Ikem Ekwonu in 2022.

That's not the end of the story, though. The draft rages on tonight and tomorrow, and the Panthers will have plenty more prospects to add to their roster, starting tonight at 7 pm ET. Additionally, follow along here for immediate updates to the Panthers' draft selections.

On Friday night, the Panthers have two picks unless they trade one or both of them to change things. With glaring needs across the board, here's what the team could do with the 51st and 83rd picks tonight.

Carolina Panthers Round 2 and 3 mock draft

2.58: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

At 51, the Panthers, much like in round one, get their pick of the litter here. They can choose D'Angelo Ponds, AJ Haulcy, Keith Abney II, Chris Brazzell II, Genesis Smith, or Anthony Hill Jr. San Francisco called and offered 58 and 90 for 51 and 159, which makes it a little easier.

Ponds, Brazzell, Haulcy, and Stukes come off the board, but Dan Morgan will be thrilled about still landing Hill Jr. The Panthers need a linebacker, and he's one that the Panthers GM personally met with at his Pro Day.

3.83: NC State TE Justin Joly

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At 83, the choices were more limited. Caleb Tiernan is here, and the Panthers met with him, but after picking Freeling, there's no way they spend another top-100 pick on a tackle (right?). Finally, though, they add a weapon.

NC State tight end Justin Joly had a higher PFF grade last season than Kenyon Sadiq, and he's a steal in the middle rounds. For the third straight year, Carolina picks a tight end in this region of the draft, trying desperately to find a gem.

3.90: Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

With the new pick, Carolina has a few good options here. Domonique Orange, Davison Igbinosun, Malik Muhammad, Zachariah Branch, Brian Parker II, and Austin Barber are all available. After ignoring perhaps the best weapon possible in round one (Makai Lemon), the Panthers add another.

Zachariah Branch is 5'10", which will fit in really well with the trio of giant wideouts the Panthers currently have. It's also the same height as Makai Lemon, but we digress. Branch primarily played in the slot, which is what the Panthers badly need, too.

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