Projected $60 Million Star Free Agent Linebacker Linked to Carolina Panthers

Several areas of the Carolina Panthers' defense need to be addressed this offseason, with the most obvious being a pass rusher. Not too far behind that, I would imagine, would be upgrading the linebacker room.

This season, the Panthers' highest graded linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus, was second-year man Trevin Wallace at 54.2. As a group, they were abysmal in pass coverage, allowing 113 receptions on 139 targets (81% — YIKES!) for 1,127 yards and seven touchdowns.

Zachary Pereles from CBS Sports may have the solution, although it might be a bit of a pipe dream — Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pereles expects Lloyd to stick in Duval, but believes the Panthers, Jets, and Commanders could be potential suitors.

"Lloyd was one of the NFL's best linebackers this year, and given his breakout coincided with the Jaguars' breakout and he's just 27, Jacksonville should work hard to keep him."

Lloyd not only checks the box of being a veteran quality linebacker, but he would be an immediate fix to the glaring issue at the position, which is the aforementioned pass coverage. He has nine interceptions over his four-year career, five of which came this season. His coverage grade? 78.9! That would make him the fifth-highest graded backer in the entire league for those who logged at least 200 snaps against the pass, sitting behind only Fred Warner, Zack Baun, D'Marco Jackson, and Devin Bush.

What could it cost the Panthers?

According to Spotrac, which does a really good job of keeping track of every team's cap situation, contract details, etc., they project Lloyd to secure a deal somewhere in the neighborhood of $60,432,399 over three years. The Panthers' top 51 cap space is $12.5 million, so obviously, they will have to get creative in freeing up some money, which is likely the plan, whether they pursue a $20M per year talent like Lloyd or not.

For his career, Lloyd has totaled 436 tackles, 18 QB hits, 15 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

