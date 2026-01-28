Future Hall of Fame Edge Rusher Interestingly Linked to Carolina Panthers

Over the last couple of offseasons, there's been a huge emphasis by the Carolina Panthers' front office of putting pieces around quarterback Bryce Young. But last spring, they did sprinkle in some defensive help, such as safety Tre'von Moehrig, Christian Rozeboom, Turk Wharton, and so on.

For Carolina to make that leap on that side of the ball and become a top-10 defense, they're going to have to get after the passer more often. CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles mentioned future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack as a possible suitor alongside the Seahawks, Bengals, and Bears.

"Mack makes a return to Chicago, where he starred from 2018-21," Pereles predicted. "The Bears need to juice their pass rush without spending a ton, and Mack fits both."

The risk with signing Khalil Mack

A combination of the age, production, and price. Mack signed a one-year deal for $18 million this past season to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. That's a pretty healthy chunk of dough for a guy who has combined for 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons. $10 million of that deal was a signing bonus, but still, it's a big commitment for a front office that has yet to make a bold win-now type of move.

The current group of Panthers pass rushers

Rookie Nic Scourton tied for the team lead in sacks alongside Derrick Brown with five. D.J. Wonnum had three, A'Shawn Robinson (2.5), Turk Wharton (2), Princely Umanmielen (1.5), and Patrick Jones II (1). The group clearly underperformed, and as a defense, they ranked 30th in sacks per game (1.7). Dan Morgan appears to have a ton of confidence in Scourton, Umanmielen, and Wharton, but in one way, shape, or form, this area of the defense needs to be addressed.

Does it make sense for the Panthers to make a run at him?

It couldn't hurt to at least pick up the phone and see what the price tag would be. Although Carolina made the playoffs this season, they backed their way in, and they have a lot of work to do before they are viewed as a true Super Bowl contender. So what does that mean? Well, the Panthers would probably have to make a bigger offer than those who are viewed as contenders, and even then, I'm not sure it's all that realistic. But hey, crazier things have happened in free agency, so never say never.

