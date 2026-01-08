Predictions for Carolina Panthers-Los Angeles Rams NFC Wild Card matchup

The Carolina Panthers have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. An eight-year drought is over. How will the first game go? How long will this playoff berth last before risking another drought? Find out below!

Bryce Young will throw for 300 yards

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Even though the Rams' defense allows over four yards per carry, I don't think the Panthers' rushing attack is going to magically fix itself, even if Robert Hunt plays. It's been bad for months, and the Rams aren't that bad.

That's going to probably force the Panthers to take to the air a whole lot more, where I think Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan can win.

That and what is likely to be an early, substantial deficit will force the Panthers to air it out, and they can have success that way. Enough to win? Maybe not, but 300 yards for Bryce Young in his playoff debut isn't implausible.

Matthew Stafford will have zero turnovers

The Panthers were without Tre'von Moehrig, Jaycee Horn, and Christian Rozeboom in Week 13, and they managed to pick off Matthew Stafford twice (once for a touchdown) and force a fumble and recover it.

That sort of thing just doesn't happen a lot. Stafford had three turnovers that game but nine total on the year. He's already said he aims to protect the ball this time, and I think both he and Sean McVay will try not to ever put it in harm's way.

Even though this defense is stronger, those turnovers were a bit unpredictable. This time, the Panthers will not have the same sort of luck.

Tetairoa McMillan will have a career day

I mentioned that Bryce Young will throw for 300. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, namely the latter, gave the Rams' cornerbacks fits last time. That much isn't going to change since the Panthers' WRs have the size advantage.

Fresh off reaching 1,000 yards in his rookie season, the Panthers should go to McMillan a whole lot more than last time (one catch for 43 yards and the game-winning touchdown), and he's going to set a career high with 10 catches for 150 yards.

Panthers will lose, but not in blowout fashion

The talk of this game is that the Rams will win. The only question is by how much. Most expect it to be a blowout. It probably won't be. The Panthers beat the Rams once and are playing with house money. The pressure is on the veteran team to win, not the 8-9 Panthers.

Because of that, Dave Canales and company should play loose and with an open playbook. That should help the offense flow better than it has in a while. It's hard to dominate teams on the road in the playoffs, which helps Carolina's case.

Now, no matter what historical trend or silly reason to think the Panthers are going to win says, the Panthers are outcoached, outmanned, and outgunned here, and it's not particularly close, so they will still lose.

Prediction: Rams 30, Panthers 24

