5 Bold Predictions for Carolina Panthers' 2026 Free Agency Frenzy

While they're not exactly flush with cash, the Carolina Panthers are probably going to (after freeing up cap space) do a little bit of spending in free agency. It's an important piece of the puzzle as they aim for a second straight division title. Here are some bold predictions about what they might do.

The Panthers spend big on Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest needs facing the Panthers are at edge rusher and inside linebacker. The smartest way to attack the edge is in the draft, and the Panthers seem intent on doing so with their first pick. That still leaves linebacker.

They can and should draft someone early in a deep linebacker class, but, to put it simply, the best linebacker available this offseason is Devin Lloyd. He's projected to sign for about $20 million AAV, but the Panthers need him badly.

Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, knows how porous that unit has been, and he likely aims to attack it aggressively. What's more aggressive than going all-in on the top available option at a huge position of need?

The Panthers don't sign any pass-catchers

Carolina needs to upgrade at tight end. They also need one more wide receiver, if for nothing more than depth to fill out the depth chart. There are five rostered wideouts who can actually play.

The Panthers may skip the two positions entirely, though. They still, for whatver reason, believe in Xavier Legette, and they're not likely to sign someone who will push him further down the depth chart.

The Panthers have two young tight ends on rookie deals, and Tommy Tremble is the veteran leader that they like. Even if they move on from Tremble to save cap space, signing someone else to replace that money at the same position feels unlikely.

No edge rushers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) pressures | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the biggest need this year is an edge rusher, and it's a deep free agent class. Even if they skip out on Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, or Khalil Mack, there are a ton of impact edges that the Panthers can sign.

They've been linked to Bradley Chubb and Arnold Ebitekie multiple times. It makes sense, but the Panthers may opt to spend money elsewhere and load up on edge rushers in the draft, namely in the first round. The free agents will be expensive, and the rookies will be cheap.

Panthers spend a bit on a backup quarterback

By "a bit," we mean more than Andy Dalton's contract. They want to upgrade at backup quarterback, and it'll cost them to do so. There are several intriguing options, but some of them will see their prices rise as teams consider making them reclamation projects.

Those include Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, and Kenny Pickett. The Panthers would do well to sign one of those three to back Bryce Young up, but it will likely cost them a few more million than they want to do it.

No new running backs

Last year, the Panthers went bargain-bin shopping for a backup RB while Jonathon Brooks rehabbed. Now, he's healthy, but the signing of Rico Dowdle worked so well that it has to be a consideration. Might they sign a cheap vet backup again?

It's not likely. Not only is it money better spent elsewhere, but with Brooks coming back and Trevor Etienne backing him and Chuba Hubbard up, it's just not feasible to think they'll spend any time perusing the running back aisle in free agency.