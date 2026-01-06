Weird historical trend continuing would see Panthers make deep playoff run

The Carolina Panthers are, for all intents and purposes, a fake playoff team. It counts that they made it, but no one's going to look back too fondly on going 8-9 and having a -69 point differential but making it anyway.

They're heavy underdogs. The NFL world is a litlte bit up in arms about them getting to host a playoff game against the 12-win Los Angeles Rams. Everyone's getting their takes off about how bad the Panthers really are, and how badly they'll lose.

However, a few weird historic trends suggest that the Panthers might actually hang around a little longer than anyone expects them to.

Strange trends would have Panthers making NFC Championship Game at minimum

We covered the fact that every one of the three worse playoff teams (per point differential) in NFL history had all won their first games, and that the 2014 Panthers, at 7-8-1, won their playoff game. That means some history is on their side.

It gets even weirder, though. Every single time the Panthers have dropped a commemorative patch, the very next year, they've gone on a run to at least the NFC Championship Game.

Every 10 or so years, the Panthers wear a commemorative patch and make it to at least the NFC Championship Game the following season.



1995 Inaugural - made 1996 NFCCG



2004 10th Season - made 2005 NFCCG



2014 20th Season - made 2015 Super Bowl



2024 30th Season - TBD in 2025 pic.twitter.com/pu8yAGAyAM — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 1, 2024

They had a patch for the inaugural season in 1995, and they made the NFCCG in 1996. They had a 10-year patch in 2004 and made the 2005 NFCCG. The same thing happened for the 20th season in 2014, as the 15-1 2015 Panthers made the Super Bowl.

10 years later, they had the 30-year patches in 2024. It's 2025, so history would suggest a big run is coming for the Panthers.

That's not all, though. If you can believe it, it gets even stranger. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship while the Panthers finished with a losing record. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce during the year, too. The Panthers also opened the next season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Panthers team of Destiny pic.twitter.com/BhJl6PKTsv — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 4, 2026

The other two times those things all happened? 2002-2003 and 2014-2015, with it also happening in 2024-2025. Both times, the Panthers went to the Super Bowl. The weird, strange evidence is mounting for a deep playoff run.

