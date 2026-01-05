Opening odds for Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams revealed

The Carolina Panthers are 8-9, but because two other NFC South teams were also 8-9, they are the division champions. That means they get to host a wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams, a team they beat in Charlotte in Week 13.

That is significant because it means the Panthers know they can, in theory, beat these Rams. What's more, the Rams have been a bit worse since that contest, going 3-3 to finish the year from Week 12 on.

Unfortunately, according to the oddsmakers, that doesn't matter. Per DraftKings, the Panthers have no hope of winning.

Panthers massive underdogs in NFL playoffs

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers have opened as 9.5-point underdogs at home. They are, however, -108 to cover the spread. The Rams are -112 to cover, so the odds are essentially split on that. Still, nobody expects the Panthers to come close.

There's a good reason for that. They squeaked out a three-point win in Week 13, but they did so on the back of three Matthew Stafford turnovers (including a pick-six). That probably won't happen again, so the odds of an upset remain low.

It goes without saying that this is, by far, the largest spread in the playoffs. Everyone else is 3.5-point underdogs/favorites or slimmer. The outright moneyline is also pretty unkind to the Panthers.

They're +410 to win. The Rams are -550. Again, this is the biggest gap in the NFL this week. The San Francisco 49ers are the next-worst with +180 odds to win, so the Panthers are considerably in last place there.

The over/under 46.5, and the odds are -110 for each. That is the second-highest total in the NFL, but it's probably because oddsmakers expect the Rams to drop a ton of points on the Panthers. A 31-17 win, for example, would hit the over.

Put simply, no one expects this game to be close. If there's going to be a laugher this weekend, odds are it will be this one. Maybe the Panther surprise everyone, but it would be just that: a surprise.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

