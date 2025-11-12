Rico Dowdle injury update: Star RB lands DNP for second straight week
For the second straight week, the Carolina Panthers have started off the practice week with the worst possible news. It can be argued that losing Rico Dowdle would be the worst possible loss this offense could sustain (maybe this entire team), and he was once again held out of practice on Wednesday.
Last week, it proved to be precautionary after a very physical contest in Green Bay where he clearly got banged up. Last Sunday, though, Dowdle looked more ineffective than usual. Part of that can be attributed to the Saints, but clearly, Dowdle is not 100% right now.
However, based on the reporting coming out of Charlotte, this is nothing to be too concerned about. The AP's Steve Reed reports that Dowdle is expected to practice tomorrow. The Panthers cannot lose their most crucial offensive player, but it doesn't look like they're going to.
Dowdle's workload has gone way up lately, and he's come down with a few nagging tweaks in that time. It's no surprise that the veteran back is being treated with the utmost caution. If he does get hurt, this offense would be in dire shape.
His status tomorrow will tell us the full story, but as of now, it doesn't look like Panthers fans or Fantasy Football managers need to be too concerned about the running back. Joining Dowdle in the DNP section are Lathan Ransom and Trevin Wallace.
Derrick Brown was limited, but the Panthers are not too worried about the issue. He should also practice tomorrow. Ransom could play this week after hand surgery, and Wallace is likely out on a week-to-week basis.
The Panthers will head to Atlanta this weekend to try and prevent the Falcons from getting revenge for a 30-0 loss in Charlotte, and they'll need all hands on deck. They will also try to keep dwindling playoff hopes alive and avoid falling under .500 for the first time since Week 5.
For the most part, the Panthers haven't lost any other contributors, though the Injured Reserve does have crucial members of the team on it now.
