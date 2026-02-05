NFL Draft Expert Has Exceptional News for Massive Carolina Panthers Need

The Carolina Panthers had maybe the worst linebacker corps in the entire NFL last year. To make matters worse, they were decimated by injuries, too, so the linebackers still standing by season's end were really bad.

That and the pass rush were the two biggest weaknesses this team had, even as they won eight games and nabbed a division title. They remain the most glaring holes on the roster headed into the free agency and draft period.

The Panthers probably can't afford to skip a pass rusher in the first round again, but what about linebacker? According to one NFL draft expert, this is a draft class that'll have good linebackers all over the board.

Panthers can wait and land an elite linebacker in NFL draft

Arvell Reese is guaranteed to be off the board by the time the Panthers get up to pick. Sonny Styles might be, and CJ Allen could be as well. Those are the three consensus first-round linebackers, but what if the Panthers skip and go for an edge rusher?

That would still leave the middle of the defense in real trouble, but fortunately, skipping out on those three prospects won't do the Panthers in. They can still, according to Jordan Reid, find a good linebacker later on.

It’s been a while, but we finally have a really good LB class. This group is loaded. Great year to need an off-ball LB. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2026

He also listed the following as really good off-ball linebackers in this class:

Arvell Reese, Ohio St

Sonny Styles, Ohio St

CJ Allen, Georgia

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Josiah Trotter, Mizzou

Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Aiden Fisher, Indiana

Kyle Louis, Pitt

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

The Panthers can probably get Anthony Hill Jr. or Kyle Louis easily in the second round. But even if that doesn't happen, they can circle back and get Jacob Rodriguez or others in the third round. Going later than that is a risk, but that's still several prospects they can reasonably pick up.

The ideal scenario here is probably to draft TJ Parker, Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, or another star edge rusher in the first round and nab Hill Jr. or Louis in the second round, giving the Panthers two stud prospects to fill those enormous holes.

