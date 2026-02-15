Panthers Must Be All Over ‘Overlooked’ FA at Position of Need

All one has to do it look back six days ago when the defense of the Seattle Seahawks pushed around the offensive line of the AFC champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Mike Vrabel’s team was limited to 79 yards rushing and quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times in the 29-13 loss. On the other hand, Seattle’s offensive front was much-improved from previous seasons, and that unit was a major factor in the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

NFL writer Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has been previewing the 2026 potential unrestricted free-agent class. His focus was on eight players that may not get a lot of attention but could wind up key under-the radar additions. One of those performer is an unsung center who has not missed a game in four NFL seasons.

Davenport feels that a pair of teams that won their divisions in 2025, Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers and DeMeco Ryans’s Houston Texans, would be fits for a solid performer who started the final 10 games for Kellen Moore’s team.

Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner (79) was all smiles while walking out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Panthers May Be in the Market for a New Center

“When the New Orleans Saints traded for center Luke Fortner prior to the 2025 season,” said Davenport, “it was a move that didn't make a lot of waves. Fortner was just a depth piece who would likely spend most of the season watching Erik McCoy play. But then McCoy went down with a season-ending injury, and just like that the fourth-year pro was thrust into the starting lineup in the middle of the Saints’ offensive line.”

The 2022 third-round pick from the University of Kentucky started every game for Jacksonville his first two seasons. In 2024, he gave way to Mitch Morse in 2024 despite playing every contest and saw more action on special teams than on offense. During the summer of ’25, he was off to the Big Easy while the Saints sent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to New Orleans.

“The Saints may not have had an especially successful season,” explained Davenport, “and Pro Football Focus ranked the offensive line in New Orleans 25th in the NFL for the season. But Fortner quietly posted a solid season—three sacks allowed and three penalties committed in 678 snaps per PFF.” The 6’6”, 305-pound performer finished as Pro Football Focus’ 17th-ranked center.

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Luke Fortner (79) heads off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A Division Rival Could Be Looking for a Change in Scenery

“Fortner played well enough,” added Davenport, “that he likely wants an opportunity to start in his fifth season—an opportunity not likely to happen in the Big Easy if McCoy is healthy. There are some much bigger names available this year in free agency in Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens and Connor McGovern of the Buffalo Bills. Fortner doesn't have the notoriety or resume of those linemen. But he's also not going to cost well over $10 million a season…”

As for the Panthers, they “ran through a lot of dudes" (via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com) when it came to an injury-plagued offensive front in 2025. Add in the fact that centers Cade Mays and Austin Corbett are eligible for free agency next month, and Morgan may kick the tires on a player they got to see twice in ’25.

