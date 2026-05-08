Veteran Panthers, Offseason Acquisitions Reveal New Jersey Numbers
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As the Carolina Panthers bring in new talent this offseason, each acquisition has to find what number they'll wear on their new threads, if they can keep their old numbers, or finally get the numbers they want in the NFL. Here's the rundown and reaction to the new Panthers numbers.
Free Agency Headliners Switch Their Numbers
The Panthers' free agency class was headlined by the huge defensive upgrades, Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom were signed to multi-year deals and will now lead the Panthers' defense back toward elite-level status.
Jaelan Phillips, No. 5
Jaelan Phillips has always had a five on his jersey, wearing No. 15 with the Miami Dolphins, and No. 50 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now Phillips simplifies the number by just going with the single-digit number.
A single-digit number on an edge rusher is still going to be weird for Football purists, but it's a rising trend that's taking over the NFL. Phillips is wearing No. 5, Micah Parsons is wearing No. 1 after being traded to the Green Bay Packers; it's just where the league is headed towards.
Devin Lloyd, No. 55
Lloyd switching to 55 was a slight surprise; it's a big difference from wearing No. 0. Maybe the fact that he was a second-team All-Pro as No. 0 is why the No. 55 feels off. There is some cool history behind No. 55 on the Panthers, though.
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan famously wore No. 55 in his time as the Panthers' starting linebacker. Now, No. 55 has been passed to Devin Lloyd, who looks to be one of the leaders and focal points of this defense, taking after Dan Morgan.
Other Notable New Numbers
The Panthers' other new additions are settled into their new numbers, and some returning Panthers have found new numbers that could signify a fresh start in their careers.
New Additions
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 12
QB Will Grier - No. 14
RB AJ Dillon - No. 28
WR John Metchie III - No. 13
C Luke Fortner - No. 77
OT Rasheed Walker - No. 63
OT Stone Forsythe - No. 73
TE Felipe Banks - No. 81
EDGE Nick Hampton - No. 39
CB Tyrek Funderburk - No. 20
None of these stick out too much. It would've been cool to see John Metchie III go back to No. 8, as that's the number he wore as Bryce Young's WR1 at Alabama. All the other numbers feel appropriate; the trench guys like Fortner and Walker have higher numbers, good vibes all around.
Returning Players New Numbers
RB Jonathon Brooks - No. 25
DT Tershawn Whorton - No. 98
DT Cam Jackson - No. 99
DT Jared Harrison-Hunte - No. 94
The defensive line shuffled around with numbers, but the main headline here is Jonathon Brooks, who's changed his number from 24 to 25. Hopefully, this means Brooks is turning a new leaf in his career and won't be injury-plagued in 2026, as he has been over the last few years.
Rookie Class Numbers
So far, the only official number that's set in stone is the Panthers ' first-round pick, OT Monroe Freeling, who will wear No. 57 for Carolina, the same number he wore at Georgia. Other numbers for players like Chris Brazzell II, Lee Hunter, Zakee Wheatley, and other rookies aren't set in stone yet.
New numbers, new look Panthers, one thing that shouldn't change is Carolina winning the NFC South, and if new numbers bring the right vibes for that success to remain, then Panthers fans will be all for it.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.