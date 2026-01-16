Why the Panthers shouldn't sign rival cornerback in free agency

Carolina Panthers fans may remember inexplicably losing to the New Orleans Saints at home by 10 points. They likely also remember cornerback Alontae Taylor perfectly playing a Bryce Young attempt on a Tetairoa McMillan out route.

Taylor faked a blitz, dropped back into coverage, and went exactly where he knew the ball was going on time. The interception effectively ended the game. Given that and Taylor's skills playing slot corner, the Panthers might be interested in him.

After Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, who are admittedly the best outside corner duo in the NFL, there's nothing on the Panthers' roster, and they routinely got beat bad from the slot in 2025.

Taylor, a pending free agent, would make a lot of sense. He knows the division, can play slot, and clearly has skills. However, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, teams may want to stay away from the Saints' DB.

"While the six-foot, 199-pounder possesses the versatility to line up both on the outside and in the slot, he's prone to gambling in coverage—an issue that occasionally costs his team dearly," Kay explained.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He also noted that Taylor has regressed since his rookie year. That season, Taylor allowed zero touchdowns in coverage and a 48.5% completion percentage when targeted. He's gone downhill since.

"Opposing quarterbacks connected on 68.1 percent of throws made against him in 2025, a career-worst mark for the 27-year-old. He gave up a concerning 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons after allowing just four in his first two years," Kay revealed.

At just $11 million expected on his next contract, one might consider Taylor a value signing since that's far from, for example, Jaycee Horn money. "He'll likely net in the upper echelon of slot corner money despite the glaring drawbacks in coverage," Kay noted.

Plus, it's a deep class of defensive backs in free agency. B/R has nine corners or safeties ranked in their top 50, which makes it hard to swallow shelling out big money for Taylor.

Teams would be better off going after Jamel Dean, Riq Woolen, Jaylen Watson, or Coby Bryant. They'll either be more costly because they're better, or they will be a much safer investment than Taylor.

The Panthers badly need a slot corner, and Taylor may well be on their radar. There are just some red flags that will probably pop up that should give the front office a bit of pause when it comes to a potential contract offer.

