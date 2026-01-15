Carolina Panthers coach could be Mike Tomlin's replacement for Steelers

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been a moderately popular name for teams with head coaching vacancies.

The Panthers' defense has not exactly been good under Evero. In 2024, the coordinator led the defense that allowed the most points in NFL history. Surprisingly, the Panthers extended him prior to the 2025 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most surprising teams in need of a coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down, and while there are other candidates, they could nab Evero from the Panthers.

Ejiro Evero to interview for open Steelers job after Mike Tomlin exit

The NFL world stood still for a moment on Wednesday afternoon. The longest-tenured coach in the league, Mike Tomlin, stepped down from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't finish with a losing record even once.

The Steelers are now in an unfamiliar situation. They've had four coaches since 1970, which is just unprecedented. In their search for a new one, they have joined the chorus of those looking at Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.

The #Steelers have requested to speak with #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their open head coaching job, source said. Another strong defensive voice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2026

Evero is well-respected around the league. He has had head coaching interviews before, but he hasn't been offered a position. His leadership and understanding of football are clear skills, though his scheme may leave some to be desired.

On one hand, the Panthers do not have a ton of talent on defense, namely talent with the ability to pressure the quarterback. Without that, most schemes will fail, and Evero's zone scheme didn't work.

However, the Panthers believe that more talent and more pressure on the opposing QB will allow Evero to thrive as a defensive coordinator. Other teams may also believe this.

The Atlanta Falcons also requested an interview with Evero. Interestingly, they've seen the fruits of his scheme up close and personal. They have the edge talent now, with Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., to make it work potentially.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who are rivals with Evero's former team, the Denver Broncos, have also requested an interview. There are still, even with the New York Giants off the board, eight vacancies across the NFL.

Could this be the year Evero gets his shot and leaves? That might happen, and it might throw Carolina's defense into turmoil.

