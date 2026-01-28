Carolina Panthers' reliable blocker named team's ‘surprise contributor’ for 2025

As a unit, the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line didn’t grade out as well in 2025 as it did a season ago, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2024, only seven offensive fronts in the league were ranked higher than the Panthers. That number dipped to 20th this season as injuries were a major factor.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently came out with all 32 team’s most unsung player. The choice for the NFC South champions was left guard Damien Lewis, who started all but one of the team’s 17 regular-season contests for Dave Canales's team, and was in the opening lineup for the playoff clash with the Rams.

“Lewis was a clear choice as the unsung hero to single out following the Panthers’ turnaround,” said Patra. “The sixth-year pro excelled in his second season in Carolina, driving defenders off the ball in the run game. His film is littered with pancakes and opposing linemen being pushed downfield to open holes in the ground game.”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Lewis also enjoyed his best season as a pass protector,” added Patra, “grading in that area of the game as a top-five guard, per Pro Football Focus, which credited him with allowing a single sack and just 13 QB pressures on 553 pass-rush snaps over 16 regular-season games.”

Via PFF, Lewis ranked seventh at his position in his overall performance this season and earned the highest grade by the service (77.7) of his six-year career, topping his 75.5 mark in 2024 during his first season with Carolina. In terms of pass protection, only the Bears’ Joe Thuney (87.8) and the Titans’ Peter Skoronski (84.5) earned a higher mark than Lewis (79.3) this season.

