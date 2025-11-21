NFL draft analyst identifies Carolina Panthers' 2 biggest offseason roster needs
The Carolina Panthers still have six games left to play and much of what comes after that will be determined by how well they do.
That said, their odds aren't great to finish the season on a strong note, as they have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. Recent reporting suggests that the front office is well aware that they're not a contender just yet.
The Panthers have also established that they still need help at several positions before they're ready to talk about potentially winning a playoff game.
According to Aaron Schatz at ESPN, Carolina's two biggest positional needs going into the offseason will be center and wide receiver.
ESPN on Panthers' needs
"Interior offensive line and wide receiver. Center Cade Mays will be a free agent, as will depth linemenAustin Corbett and Brady Christensen. Although Jalen Coker was a great find as an undrafted player,Xavier Legette isn't living up to his first-round status. Tetairoa McMillan needs help alongside him."
Where ESPN is right
At this point in the season there should be no debate that wide receiver is a major need - even if Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons might suggest that they're solid at this position. It's only one game and in every other the passing game has been dominated by McMillan.
Even if Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have faith that Xavier Legette can take the leap in Year 3 that he hasn't as a Sophomore and even if they're confident Jalen Coker can play a full season, the Panthers still need more weapons for Bryce Young if he's going to take that next step.
This doesn't mean they need to pick a wide receiver in Round 1 for the third straight year, but it does have to be high on their list.
What about Bryce Young?
Speaking of Young, we can't go ahead and assume that he's locked himself in as Carolina's QB1 of the future based on how he's played this season. The Atlanta game was impressive, but it's also an exception to the rule for Young's performance in 2025, which has seen him throwing the ball at a high level for mabye only three games out of 11.
Young's game against the Falcons was a good start, but he's going to have to finish the season out on a high note - otherwise the Panthers are well within their rights to at least consider bringing in competition - either in free agency or the draft, for the starting job in 2026.
Where ESPN is wrong
While it's technically true that the Panthers don't have a center under contract yet for next year, the blurb makes it clear that they have plenty of internal options to consider in the coming months.
The best choice is Cade Mays, who's still only 26 years old and has played well this season compared to Austin Corbett. A healthy Brady Christensen should also be in the mix for a long-term role - and using him as a utility backup is a waste of his talents.
The Panthers should re-sign Mays with the intention of making him their long-term starter, then they can worry about finding Young the skill players he needs to compete.
