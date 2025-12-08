Why the Carolina Panthers were big winners despite not playing in Week 14

The Carolina Panthers didn't play this week, yet they moved up in the power rankings and got a major boost in the standings. It was the perfect bye week, and it might've come at the perfect time, too.

Because they didn't play, they could do nothing about their standing, and with a half-game deficit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, things didn't look ideal. Now, they do, which is why one analyst has deemed them a big winner from Week 14.

Panthers named among NFL's biggest Week 14 winners despite day off

The New Orleans Saints helped the Carolina Panthers big time. The Panthers inexplicably lost to the Saints earlier this year, but New Orleans helped them by winning against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That brought the NFC South into a tie, with both teams at 7-6.

Because of this, the Panthers won without playing. Overcoming a one-game deficit with four games left and a harder schedule than the Bucs would've been hard. Now, it's still very hard, but it's a little easier.

Carolina didn't play this week, but Tampa Bay's loss to New Orleans pushed the Panthers into a tie with the Buccaneers for first place atop the NFC South," NFL.com's Judy Battista wrote.

The Panthers and Bucs face off in Weeks 16 and 18, and that final matchup could be for the division. The Panthers have weathered their inconsistencies to get to this point, and now they have a shot.

"Tampa should be close to full strength by the time these teams play in a few weeks, but credit Carolina for making those games meaningful and keeping the pressure on the Bucs, who started the season 6-2," Battista concluded.

The Bucs are getting healthier, and they're probably still a more talented team than the Panthers. That said, this division is still anyone's to claim.

Neither team is highly impressive at 7-6, and divisional matchups can get weird, as evidenced by the three-win Saints having wins over the seven-win Panthers and Bucs. It's anyone's ball game now, thanks in no small part to the Saints' upset while the Panthers rested.

