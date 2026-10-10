NFL Tier Rankings Put Just 1 NFC South Team in Contention for Panthers' Title

Coming off a much-needed Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions, the Carolina Panthers are riding high during the bye week and are atop the NFC South standings.

While 2-2 isn't objectively a great start, the Panthers more than made up for their lackluster showing in Cleveland with a Week 3 win over the Browns.

Beating a Lions team with real playoff aspirations and expectations, on Sunday Night Football, is a statement win and a huge momentum booster.

The 32-26 win featured plenty of highlights, especially between Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan. Both dominated the awful Detroit defense as a good QB-WR duo should.

McMillan posted his best game of the season, with 14 catches, 192 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns, while Young threw for 300+ yards for the third time this season.

After such a huge win, Carolina's stock has risen, but the Panthers aren't the clear frontrunner for the division, not yet, at least.

Panthers and Falcons Land Above the Rest of the NFC South

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CBS Sports' Jared Dublin released his latest NFL rankings, placing every team into tiers. The Panthers landed in the "probably about average" tier, but Carolina wasn't alone. The Atlanta Falcons closed out Week 4 with a dominant road win over division rival New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons secure a 45-24 road win, once again showcasing an elite offense now that QB Michael Penix Jr. is back in uniform. Atlanta now has two straight dominant road wins. Like Carolina, the team's ceiling doesn't seem like a true contender, but making the dance is the first step toward that status.

Right below the Panthers and Falcons, the "probably not that good" tier features both the Buccaneers and Saints. Both teams need to be in separate categories from Carolina and Atlanta, with a combined 2-7 record.

While Carolina isn't leading the division in wins, the Panthers are the only NFC South team with a home win in the 2026 season. Aside from Carolina's SNF win over Detroit, every other NFC South win has been on the road.

Carolina's Week 2 Win Over Atlanta Looks Even Better

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Yes, the Falcons were without Michael Penix Jr., and the QB play was laughably bad; that said, Carolina sliced through this Atlanta defense like it was nothing. Carolina is the only team, in four weeks, to hang 30+ points against the Falcons, and they did so on the road.

Seven of those points were on defense, but Bryce Young and co. still got everything they wanted against a solid Atlanta defense that has a lot of talent.

Carolina's next divisional game is back at Bank of America Stadium, as they host the now 1-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently operating with an undrafted free agent as their starting QB. The Panthers have a tough four weeks ahead, but can keep this season moving in the right direction