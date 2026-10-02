NFL Week 4 Odds Realize Panthers' Worst Fears Ahead of Lions Matchup

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a painful road loss to the Cleveland Browns. They're back home this week for the first time since that season-opening loss in which they allowed 59 points to the Chicago Bears.

The Detroit Lions will visit on Sunday Night Football, a primetime opportunity for the Panthers to show what they're made of. Unfortunately, they are supremely injured, and they face an uphill battle. The betting odds agree.

Panthers vs. Lions odds for Week 3 NFL matchup

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers open as home underdogs to the Detroit Lions. Detroit enters at 2-1, while Carolina has limped to 1-2 through three games.

The Lions are favored by 3.5 points on DraftKings. The Panthers are -108 to cover, while the Lions are -112 to cover the spread. In other words, the Lions shouldn't have much of a problem on Sunday night.

The Lions are -150 outright, and Panthers moneyline is +150. The over/under reflects how good these offenses have been so far this year, sitting at 50.5 points. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Based on that, the Lions are expected to come into Charlotte and win by a score of 28-23, give or take.

What does this tell us? It reveals that the Panthers are in deep trouble. Not even the likely return of some crucial players, like Devin Lloyd, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette, can help the Panthers this week.

It is likely that a fully healthy Panthers squad would be home underdogs against the red-hot Lions, but with no Jaycee Horn, Damien Lewis, and potentially Mike Jackson as well, it's going to be really difficult.

The Lions have a high-flying offense that is virtually tailor-made to attack the Panthers' current deficiencies. Healthy or not, the Panthers can't really stop the run, so here's Jahmyr Gibbs. Both starting corners are likely to be out, so here's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) reacts after a sack during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Lloyd is probably going to play, but he's banged up, so here's Sam LaPorta. It is a brutal matchup for a reeling Panthers squad that just can't get healthy. With that in mind, it's a miracle the Panthers aren't bigger underdogs.

Home-field advantage and the NFL's leader in passing yards (Bryce Young) apparently help tilt the scales a little bit, but the Panthers seem wholly outmatched. The odds don't suggest otherwise.

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