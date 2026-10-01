3 Bold Predictions for Panthers' SNF Outing vs. Lions

The Carolina Panthers are back in the spotlight, hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Carolina's last SNF appearance was on December 4th, 2016, when the Seattle Seahawks came to Bank of America Stadium and ran the Panthers out of the building in a 40-7 demolition.

Now entering the Panthers' first primetime slot of the season, they need a major bounce-back after losing to the Cleveland Browns on the road and starting the season 1-2. The Lions enter Charlotte 2-1, with their only loss coming to the Bills.

Both offenses have been elite, so this should be fun. Here are three bold predictions for Sunday Night Football.

Bryce Young Eclipses 300 Yards Again

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over three weeks, Carolina's QB1 leads the NFL in passing yards, totaling 939 so far. Young will keep that lead entering Week 5.

In Weeks 1 and 2, Young threw for over 300 passing yards, and he came close to that mark again in Week 3, finishing the loss just shy of 291 passing yards. Against the Lions, Young should have all the opportunities to make big plays.

Detroit's pass defense is the worst it's been in franchise history, allowing almost 300 passing yards per game and 898 total. Football isn't won on paper, but Young has been great in the first two games, and against a sorry defense.

Devin Lloyd Adds Another Interception To His Total

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Falcons in Week 2, Lloyd put together an all-time linebacker performance. 9 tackles, 7 of them solo, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 1 sack, and 3 pass breakups.

Lloyd couldn't build on his momentum in Week 3 because of a calf injury; he's expected to play on Sunday and make a huge difference for Carolina. Early on, while the crowd is still fully engaged, Lloyd will jump a short route in the middle of the field and pick off Jared Goff.

The interception won't be returned for a touchdown, but will set up a scoring drive.

Tetairoa McMillan Scores His First 2 Touchdowns of 2026

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be a high-scoring game; it wouldn't be surprising to see both teams cross the 30-point mark. With so many points, Tetairoa McMillan has to get involved on touchdown plays, whether it's long explosives or red-zone opportunities.

Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are both questionable for Sunday night as of Thursday morning, which gives McMillan even more reason to carry a huge offensive load.

Not only does T-Mac score his first touchdown of the season, but he finds the end zone twice against a vulnerable Lions secondary.