NFL Week 8 Odds Reveal Panthers' Chances of Bouncing Back vs. Packers

The Carolina Panthers blew a golden opportunity to get two games above .500 and take hold of the NFC South on Sunday. They cannot linger on that very long, though, because they play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The vibes were so high and the Panthers were favored at home before dropping the egg of all eggs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, a loss puts them below .500, souring what had been a really fun start to the season.

Will they lose? Here's what the early odds say for this primetime bout.

NFL Week 8 odds for Panthers-Packers revealed

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Tyus III (34) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To absolutely no one's surprise, the Panthers are road underdogs against the Packers. Despite beating them in Lambeau Field last year, the Panthers are once again expected to lose this contest.

The spread is 3.5 points per DraftKings. The Packers are -115 to cover, and the Panthers are -105 to cover. The over/under is set at 47.5 points, with the over at -112 and the under is -108.

The Panthers are +160 to win outright, and the Packers are -192 on the moneyline. The oddsmakers don't have a lot of faith in the Panthers, despite both teams coming off a loss.

Essentially, the oddsmakers believe the Packers will win with a final score of 26-22. Somewhat surprisingly, it's not expected to be a bigger blowout for the Packers.

The Panthers just can't get healthy. Taylor Moton went down shortly after returning, and they're still without Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn. Meanwhile, the Packers are adding players. Josh Jacobs just returned from the Commissioner's Exempt List.

He probably shook the rust off, which is bad news for a Panthers defense that now has two games allowing 250+ rushing yards to opponents under its belt.

So, unfortunately, there are plenty of reasons to expect the Panthers to lose, and it's unlikely they can replicate last season's magical upset. The same formula simply won't work, and the Packers will likely not underestimate them this time.

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both teams are in desperate need of a win, but the Packers are better, more trustworthy, and healthier than the Panthers. That is reflected in the game odds.

The only potential silver lining is that the Panthers scored 32 and beat the Detroit Lions with most of the same injuries, while the Packers just lost to the Lions after scoring 17, so perhaps the Panthers have enough firepower to surprise people.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.