Jimmy Horn Jr. Could Surprisingly Wedge Himself Into Panthers' WR3 Battle

For the Carolina Panthers, WR1 and WR2 are entrenched. Tetairoa McMillan is the one, and Jalen Coker is firmly the two. Beyond that, the depth chart is two things: cluttered and uninspiring. There are a lot of players, none of whom are nearly as good as McMillan and Coker.

As of now, it seems like Xavier Legette, who was WR2 before Coker took the spot on the chart, is the WR3. Free agent signing John Metchie III figures to be in the mix for the role, as does rookie third-rounder Chris Brazzell, who is a slightly taller, slightly faster version of Legette.

We've been considering this a three-man race for the WR3 spot. What if that's not the case? What if there's one player we've been totally overlooking who deserves to be in conversation for that spot, too?

Jimmy Horn Jr. could muddy the Panthers' WR3 race

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The official Carolina Panthers' depth chart currently has Xavier Legette behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Given his seniority over the rest of the contenders for that spot, this is unsurprising. However, it is subject to change.

The Panthers drafted Chris Brazzell, one inch taller and 0.02 seconds faster than Legette, in the third round. He's our pick to win this battle in training camp and the preseason. John Metchie III, Bryce Young's prolific former college teammate, could be a dark horse, too.

Other than that, it initially seemed like the rest of the WRs didn't have enough upside to be in consideration for a starting role. David Moore is a coaching staff favorite, but he brings very little to the actual table.

UDFAs Kobe Prentice and Malick Meiga, especially Meiga, are intriguing, but they face an uphill battle to simply make the 53-man roster. Brycen Tremayne, a special teams standout who made the team last year, doesn't do much beyond special teams.

Big area to watch this season is the emergence of a true WR3 for the #Panthers. Lot of optimism for an improved role for the 2nd-year guy Jimmy Horn Jr. pic.twitter.com/ajLkUUjLDA — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) May 26, 2026

What about Jimmy Horn Jr.? He is the forgotten man in all of this, but he was seen as an exciting potential steal in the sixth round in 2025. He was used only sparingly and primarily as a gadget player in 2025.

His most notable play, sadly, is a fourth-down drop that sealed Carolina's playoff loss last season. He was also fairly inconsistent when he did get touches. However, there's no reason to believe he can't continue improving. Horn was seen as a raw prospect last year, but he's got a season under his belt now.

If his potential is realized, he will be a nice YAC player who can find space against the defense and exploit it. He's also much smaller and shiftier than any of the other Panthers' receivers, so he'd provide a change of pace.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) warms up before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Horn didn't do much last year to indicate that he's about to break out, but the coaching staff was obviously very patient with him. They didn't rush him into big action before he was ready, so they seem to believe Horn can be something.

If this is the year he becomes that, then he absolutely can factor into the heated WR3 race. And if he does, then the Panthers' offense will be a whole lot better. The best player out of three wideouts in a tense battle will end up being pretty solid, but if there are four duking it out, then the winner will be even better.

And if the WR3 ends up being pretty good and a legitimate weapon, then this passing offense gets a whole new outlook. In an important season for the team and Bryce Young, that could be a huge difference-maker.