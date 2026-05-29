Tetairoa McMillan is Poised to Get Even Better After Panthers ROY Season

Coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2025, Tetairoa McMillan has all the makings to take another step forward in year two. The Carolina Panthers WR1 finished his ROY campaign with 70 catches, for 1017 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. McMillan's yards and touchdowns were both top 15 in the NFL.

Now in his second season in Dave Canales' system, and second year with Bryce Young as his QB, McMillan can establish himself as one of the best receivers in all of football. There's one stat that, if McMillan improves on, would make him truly elite.

NFL Analyst Points Out Key Stat For Tetairoa McMillan's Ascension

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell dropped his list of second-year players who are poised for massive breakouts on Thursday morning. On that list was the Panthers' budding star WR Tetairoa McMillan. Podell pointed out how McMillan exceeded expectations for his rookie year but still has one area where he can really improve.

Tetairoa McMillan posted 1.86 yards per route run, which ranked 32nd in the NFL. The best receivers in the league are over the 2.0 mark, which is where Podell sees that McMillan needs to get towards.

For context, the two best receivers in the NFL, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, posted over the 3.0 mark in yards per route run in 2025, while other elite receivers such as Amon Ra St. Brown, Ceedee Lamb, Stefon Diggs, and Drake London were all over the 2.0 mark

Tetairoa McMillan's Volume Should Increase

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) extends but cannot catch a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Maybe the most important part of the Panthers' offense next season is seeing more Tetairoa McMillan than last season, more targets. McMillan had a stretch at the end of the regular season where he had fewer than seven targets in four out of five games. That can't happen if McMillan is really going to break out as an elite talent in the NFL.

The Panthers are changing playcallers this season. With Dave Canales relinquishing his playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who is entering his first season as a playcaller. Ideally, getting Tetairoa McMillan the ball early and often in games will be a focal point for Idzik as he calls plays for this offense.

If the Panthers are to make the next step forward, McMillan will be the focal point of that, bumping up his numbers from 2025. The ideal "breakout" season for McMillan in year two would look something like 1300 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 85+ catches.