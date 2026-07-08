One Surprising Former Panther Has Immense Belief in Bryce Young

The verdict on Bryce Young hasn't been written yet; there have been some highs, and certainly some lows in his stint with the Carolina Panthers, but Young still has more time to prove himself. Some see Young as a QB who has already hit his ceiling, or as simply average and always will be. Whether it's the media or within NFL circles, Young has the chance to prove all the doubters wrong.

Young enters his fourth season as one of the QBs under the most pressure in 2026, seeking a contract extension and a long-term future as Carolina's franchise cornerstone. The Panthers built a roster that's more complete than it has been in years; now Young just has to perform.

There are believers of Young, and one in particular would shock Panthers fans.

Former Panthers GM is High on Bryce Young

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In an interview with Jason La Canfora, former Panthers GM Marty Hurney expressed his belief in Bryce Young and the direction the Panthers are headed.

Hurney bases his belief in Young on how much he likes head coach Dave Canales, saying, “He has really gotten a feel for Bryce Young’s skill set and what he does best. I think Dave really believes in the quarterback, and I do too. You know I really liked the kid coming out, and if you put the right people around him, you can win with Bryce Young.”

The former Panthers GM was noticeably positive about the franchise's trajectory, and clearly isn't holding any grudges for how his stint ended with Carolina. Hurney was fired not once, but twice from Carolina, first in 2012 and then again for the final time in 2020.

In simple terms, the firing happened because Hurney was too old school, and wasn't meshing with former head coach Matt Rhule. Oh, and the Panthers were also really bad at football at that time, too. Hurney's termination came after Carolina lost eight consecutive games.

To see a former GM whose stint with Carolina ended in an ugly way, be so complimentary is surprising. It shows that Hurney knows his termination was justified, and that he can concede when an organization is better off without him, which the Panthers are.

Bryce Young isn't the only player Marty Hurney is optimistic about for the Panthers

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Not only was Hurney excited for what Bryce Young can do in the near future, but also RB Jonathon Brooks. Brooks is finally seeming healthy heading into the 2026 season after two ACL tears in the same knee, which have halted his football career.

“The kid they took out of Texas a few years ago, Brooks, is going to be a really good back for them,” Hurney said. “He’s the one to keep an eye on. I think the kid has a chance to be a lot better than Dowdle was last year. I think he’s better than (veteran Panthers RB Chuba) Hubbard, too.”

The upside of Brooks is certainly worth paying attention to, but most Panthers fans are still in a "believe it when they see it" mindset, which is completely fair. If Brooks can show he can stay healthy and gradually increase his carries, his skill set and explosiveness offer more upside than Chuba Hubbard's at this point.