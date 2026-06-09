How OTAs Changed the Carolina Panthers' Critical Offensive Line Depth Chart

There are several starting spots up for grabs on the Carolina Panthers. Center, left tackle, WR3, tight end, and free safety are among the positions that entered OTAs and training camp without a clear, definitive favorite.

Each spot had a de facto starter, but more or less, those are all camp battles that are still raging on, even after OTAs have ended. Among them, the two on the offensive line are arguably the most important.

A third wide receiver and a tight end on a low-volume passing offense are somewhat inconsequential. The free safety spot is important, but safety's one of the least valuable defensive positions on the field.

Center and left tackle, though, are both important. And we learned a lot about how the depth chart is shaking out in OTAs.

Panthers OTAs gave clearer picture on heated offensive line battles

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luke Fortner was signed as a free agent to replace Cade Mays at center, and then Sam Hecht was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Rasheed Walker was signed in free agency to replace Ikem Ekwonu, and then Monroe Freeling was a first-round draft pick.

Entering OTAs, the veterans were the starters. This is unsurprising. They have NFL experience, whereas the rookies do not. It remains to be seen how NFL-ready Freeling is, and Hecht was a fifth-round pick.

But OTAs helped provide some clarity. On Panthers Blueprint, head coach Dave Canales said that Hecht has a "really good chance of coming in and starting." They clearly believe in him after seeing him in action, albeit in a practice setting.

The idea that Hecht could start first began on draft day. But it's gained steam in OTAs, and as training camp progresses further, it looks like the Kansas State product is on the fast track to being a starter in this league.

Freeling has not had quite the same journey. Based on the reporting out of Carolina, he is still behind Rasheed Walker, and it doesn't seem like he's poised to usurp him just yet. Walker was viewed as one of the best linemen on the market, so Freeling, with little college action, was always facing an uphill battle.

Still, Freeling has done good work, just not as good (or there's a bigger gap between him and the starter) as Hecht. Second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton saw plenty of Freeling, and he praised what he saw.

Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Man, I think Freeling's going to be a really good piece for us. You don't get drafted in the first round on accident," said the edge via the Panthers site. "He's young. I was going through the same growing pains as him last year in OTAs. He's just trying to find his way to go through these new techniques that these coaches are teaching him, go through the playbook."

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik echoed the sentiment, but he said he doesn't want to "put the cart before the horse" and pencil Freeling in. So for now, while Hecht has seemingly improved his standing, Freeling hasn't yet.