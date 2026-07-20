Why Panthers’ Monroe Freeling Has the Most to Gain Among NFL Rookies

The Carolina Panthers’ rookies report to training camp on Tuesday, and the veterans one day later. There’s just over two week remaining before they suit in Canton, Ohio, against the Arizona Cardinals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

One of the bigger question marks for Dave Canales’s club this offseason turned out to be the offensive line. One reason for that is because early in January’s wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, starting eft tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a ruptured patellar tendon—putting his 2026 season in jeopardy.

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General manager Dan Morgan first addressed the issue by signing Rasheed Walker (Packers) to a one-year deal. In April, he used the club’s first-round selection on 6'7 3/8”, 315-pound Monroe Freeling from the University of Georgia.

Panthers’ first-round pick Monroe Freeling may have an ideal opportunity

- Massive human (6’7, 315)

- Athletic as hell (9.99 RAS)

- Good feet

- Great in space

- Strong punch



Welcome to Carolina Monroe Freeling pic.twitter.com/pw65Q8DAzW — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) April 24, 2026

Late last week, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report focused on a half-dozen rookies who have the most to gain over the next few weeks, and the former Bulldog was at the top of the list.

“As a one-year starter with the Georgia Bulldogs,” explained Sobleski, "Monroe Freeling entered this year’s draft cycle as a known developmental prospect. His performance and athletic profile still warranted a first-round draft pick despite the limited sample size. The Carolina Panthers chose him with this year's 19th overall selection. Despite much-needed technical refinement, Freeling has the chance to earn a Week 1 starting spot at left tackle, even if that isn't the primary plan.”

The future may be now for Panthers’ T Monroe Freeling

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In four seasons with the team, Ekwonu has yet to earn any individual accolades. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft started every game his first two seasons in the league, and played and started 15 regular-season contests in 2024 and ’25, as well as the playoff clash with the Rams.

Even fully healthy, Ekwonu's performance to this point in his career can be viewed as a disappointment,” added Sobleski. “Thus, left tackle is available for the taking.”

Carolina’s offensive line looks to rebound after a shaky 2025

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There could be two new starters on the offensive line this season. Former Saints’ pivot Luke Fortner will have to fend off 2025 fifth-round pick Sam Hecht for the starting center job. It’s worth noting that versatile Brady Christensen just re-signed with the team.

In any case, a number of factors caused the Panthers’ offensive line to tumble to the No. 20 spot this past season in Pro Football Focus’ rankings after finishing eighth in 2024. The unit dropped to 20th in the league, with right guard Robert Hunt missing a total of 15 regular-season contests. If Freeling can develop quickly, youth will be served at left tackle this season.