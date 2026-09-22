Overreaction? Bryce Young's Well On His Way to Earning $50M from Panthers

Another year, another dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina Panthers have looked their best against Atlanta over the past two seasons, and QB Bryce Young has been the catalyst.

Carolina beats the Falcons 34-3, as both sides of the ball played outstanding football, resulting in a level of complementary football that playoff teams have.

Through two games, the story of this season has been the offense. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik has put out an incredible product, as the offense has found explosives with ease.

While the scheme is more fun than in previous seasons, Young has made it all possible with the leap he's taken so far. If there was ever a time for Young to take a huge step forward, it's this year, with a huge contract extension looming large.

So far, Young is playing like a top-tier QB, and top-tier QBs get paid handsomely.

Bryce Young's Value If He Maintains This Level of Production

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Through two games, Young has 648 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 1 interception. Young ranks second in the NFL in passing yards, and ties for first in passing touchdowns.

Bryce Young ranks this season



Pass TD t-1st

Pass Yards 2nd

Pass Rating 5th

Yards/Att 3rd

ADOT t-3rd pic.twitter.com/8TrDybCRBk — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2026

Carolina couldn't have asked for a better start from Young, and now the front office has to keep the extension top of mind. Beyond Young's individual success, the Panthers rank 4th in total yards per game (409) and second in points per game, averaging 35.5.

Young isn't going to get extended until the end of the season, most likely, but if he does, and does so after playing like this for an entire season, then we're talking about a $50 million QB.

Young's extension could be a four-year deal worth $200 million or more. Right now in the NFL, only 13 QBs make over $50 million annually; three of those QBs have won a Super Bowl, and four of them have won NFL MVP.

That's rarefied air, the elite of the elite company that Young would join with an extension, but still, it has to be talked about because Young is playing at an elite level right now,

Is It an Overreaction to Talk About a Major Extension Already?

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Of course, it's an overreaction, but this is the NFL; it's an overreaction league. Right now, Bryce Young is having one of the five best seasons in the league.

That said, if Young stinks it up at Cleveland in Week 3, then next weekend we could be talking about which QB Carolina should select in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Theres no right answer for approaching extension talks with Young, but for right now, his long-term future looks brighter than it ever has.