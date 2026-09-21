Grading Brad Idzik's Gameplan, Play-Calling, and More in Panthers' Win vs. Falcons

Two games into the regular season, the Carolina Panthers have two stellar offensive performances. Carolina bounces back after a frustrating Week 1 loss to Chicago, and wins their first game of the season against the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers beat the Falcons 34-3, dominating the game from start to finish. Carolina's Week 2 story was its bounce-back defensive performance. The Falcons totaled just 286 yards of offense, and Carolina forced 5 turnovers.

Devin Lloyd had an all-time inside linebacker performance, proving he's the leader of this defense, and maybe the best player on the entire roster.

However, the offense has clearly hit another level this season, and Bryce Young looks more confident and poised than ever. Carolina doesnt have too much personell chanage with skill players, so the question is what's led to such a high powered offense?

Carolina changed play-callers this season, and so far, so good.

Brad Idzik is Off to A Hot Start

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Against Atlanta, Carolina was consistently aggressive, pushed the ball downfield, and mixed in the run game just enough to complement Young and the pass game, giving them opportunities to take shots downfield.

The vertical pass game was used early and often, which was a beautiful sight, since Carolina has normally gotten off to more conservative starts in that aspect of the offense before this season.

After the defense forced a turnover on Atlanta's first drive, Young got to work early, finding Tetairoa McMillan on a 27-yard pass towards the right side of the field. The drive ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chuba Hubbard.

Carolina's second touchdown drive also featured an explosive play: a 55-yard pass down the middle to Xavier Legette, followed by a 7-yard touchdown pass to TE Darren Waller.

There's clearly talent on the perimeter in Carolina, and Idzik's playcalling so far has given McMillan, Coker, and Legette the best opportunities to make plays in 1-on-1 situations.

What an adjustment by Tetairoa McMillan 🔥



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4zT8ioypdx — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

The only concern with the new-look offense is that the run game needs to be established a bit earlier in games. The pass game was phenomenal, but Carolina needs to start fast on the ground, which means calling schemes that let Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks thrive.

Final Grade for Brad Idzik's Playcalling Against Atlanta

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't perfect, and some things still need cleaning up, mainly penalties and offensive line play. However, strictly from a scheme perspective, Idzik's vision for this offense is exciting and doesn't shy away from giving the best players chances to make plays.

Explosive offenses are a huge advantage in the NFL, and against Atlanta, Carolina's offense was just that. The only improvement that needs to be made is featuring the running backs earlier and as often as possible. Bryce Young is balling right now, but a QB's best friend is a good run game.

Final grade - B+