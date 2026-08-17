Overreaction? Panthers Offense May Need Sweeping Changes Fast

The Carolina Panthers got the first look at the Brad Idzik-led offense with most of the starters on Saturday. It was ugly. The Panthers trotted Bryce Young and company out there for nine plays, all part of three-and-outs.

They recorded one first down that was wiped out by penalty. Young was sacked on a third down, and pressure prevented them from converting on a different third-and-short. The offense never even attempted a throw beyond the sticks during those nine plays.

Since the offense really hummed in the Hall of Fame Game and looked marginally better when the backups entered the game, it's easy to overreact about Carolina's starting offense. But is that fair?

Concern rises for Panthers' offense, but no need to overreact just yet

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers were frustrated on offense by the Buffalo Bills while the starters were out on Saturday. It was an ugly display, and it does not bode well for Carolina's chances this season in a make-or-break year for so many.

There's certainly cause for concern, especially because some of the plays that did not yield a first down were against backup defenders for the Bills. But it's not time to overreact and call for sweeping changes just yet.

There are a few things to keep in mind. First, the Panthers were missing Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt up front. That is where a lot of the struggles lied, as pressure came up the middle and few running lanes opened up. The backup guard depth is obviously in poor shape.

Second, the Panthers were using a totally new offensive line because of that. Monroe Freeling got his first NFL action, and Rasheed Walker took his first snaps for the Panthers, as did Luke Fortner. They have to develop chemistry, and without Lewis and Hunt, that's difficult.

Third, not having Chuba Hubbard stung. While Jonathon Brooks has looked better and seems poised to eventually take over the RB1 role, Hubbard's the lead dog right now for a reason. Brooks played his first game action in almost two years, so understandably, he wasn't at his best.

Fourth, the play-calling was surprisingly bland and ineffective. The Panthers gained nine yards on first down once, seemingly destined for a first down. A Brooks run went backwards, setting up an almost sure-fire passing down, and the Bills blitzed it well and Bryce Young had nowhere to go with the ball.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that scenario, the Panthers should've opted for a play-action pass or some attempt deeper down the field since they had third down to try and run the ball for the needed yard. Running first and failing set them back, and that was just one of a few examples of Brad Idzik struggling.

All of this is somewhat concerning, especially if the Panthers lose Lewis or Hunt for any time during the regular season. But for now, it's nine plays out of an entire preseason yet to be played. It's not time to overreact just yet.