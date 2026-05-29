Panthers Adding Both Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling Was Brilliant

The reigning NFC South champions have enjoyed what looks like a very productive offseason. The team is coming off is first playoff appearance since 2017. General manager Dan Morgan continues to build a solid roster, and Dave Canales’s club is now looking for the franchise’s first postseason victory since the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell was impressed with what the Panthers did when it came to addressing the left tackle issue this offseason. Four-year starter Ikem Ekwonu went down in the club’s 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a ruptured patellar tendon. His status for the upcoming season, and perhaps his future with the team, is somewhat of a question mark. Hence, Morgan brought in some proven help, and also added a talented prospect in the first round of April’s draft.

Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan double downed on the left tackle position

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“The Panthers then came into this offseason with the ability to approach short- and long-term solutions at tackle,” said Barnell. “They landed both…When interest in Rasheed Walker failed to develop, the Panthers signed the four-year pro to a one-year deal for $4 million…”

A seventh-round pick from Penn State in 2022, the 6’6”, 324-pound pro played in only one game during his rookie campaign, then played in every game for the Packers the past three seasons. Walker made a total of 48 starts over that span, and also started four postseason contests.

“Then, the Panthers added to the position by using a first-round pick on Monroe Freeling,” added Barnwell, “the 6’7” tackle who impressed at Georgia over the past year and a half…If Freeling impresses in camp, the Packers have an overqualified swing tackle in Walker to back up Freeling and Taylor Moton. If he's not ready, Freeling will be the swing tackle, and Walker should be able to hold his own as a one-year starter in a prove-it campaign.”

Dan Morgan continues to utilize free agency and the draft to build the roster

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It was more of the same this offseason when it came to the center position. The Panthers had gone through three different starting pivots the past two years, and Austin Corbett (Bills), Cade Mays (Lions), and Brady Christensen (unsigned) are no longer with the team. Morgan inked center Luke Fortner, late of the New Orleans Saints, to a one-year deal, then used a fifth-round draft choice on Kansas State’s Sam Hecht.

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Flashback to last offseason. Morgan signed four-year pro Patrick Jones II in hopes to upgrading a dismal pass rush. In the draft, he added edge-rusher Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi) with back-to-back selections on Day 2. As it turned out, Jones missed all but four games due to various injuries. Meanwhile, Scourton wound up tying for the team lead with five sacks.

All told, the Panthers could very well be in a win-win position when it comes to an offensive line that will have two major changes come the start of the 2026 NFL season.