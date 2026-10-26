Panthers Can't Wait Until It's Too Late to Fix Their Cornerback Problem

The Panthers should be getting some help at cornerback soon, with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson both working their way back from injuries. Dave Canales sounded pretty optimistic about where each of them stands, which is obviously good news for a secondary that's been trying to get by without both of its starters.

Even with those two getting closer, I'd still be looking for another corner.

That really doesn't have much to do with what Baker Mayfield did Sunday. He threw for only 64 yards and attempted 11 passes in Tampa Bay's 43-13 win. The Buccaneers didn't need him to do much because they ran for 258 yards and controlled the game that way.

For me, it's more about what Carolina has behind Horn and Jackson and what happens if one of them isn't ready as quickly as expected. We've already seen both starters go down at the same time. I don't think I'd want to take the chance of being in the same spot again later in the season.

Getting Horn and Jackson back will help

Aug 4, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) makes a catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no question the Panthers are better when Horn and Jackson are on the field. If both come back healthy over the next few weeks, cornerback suddenly looks a whole lot better than it does right now.

The problem is you're putting a lot of faith in both guys staying healthy the rest of the way. Horn has missed time throughout his career, and Jackson is working his way back from groin surgery. Maybe both return and don't miss another game, but I'm not sure that's something I'd want to bet on if I'm Dan Morgan.

Carolina elevated Robert Rochell from the practice squad again for Sunday's game, and he's given the Panthers another option while they've been short-handed. But there's a difference between getting through a few weeks and having enough depth for the rest of the season. Another injury at corner could put Carolina right back in the same situation.

That's why I'd rather see the Panthers address it before they have to.

This doesn't have to be a huge move

Aug 4, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not talking about giving up a Day 2 pick or chasing some big-name corner just because the Panthers are sitting at 3-3. I wouldn't do that, especially with a team that's still trying to figure out exactly where it stands.

But I'd absolutely make some calls.

If there's a veteran available for a late-round pick, or maybe somebody buried on another depth chart who Carolina thinks can help, that's the type of move I'd be interested in. The Panthers don't need somebody to come in and take Horn's or Jackson's job. They need another corner Evero can trust if one of those guys isn't available.

That might not be the kind of move that gets everybody excited at the trade deadline, but it could matter a lot more a month from now.

The Panthers have given themselves a reason to think about it

If Carolina was sitting at 1-5 right now, I'd probably feel completely different about this. Keep the draft picks, let the younger guys play and use the rest of the season to figure out what you have.

But that's not where the Panthers are. They're 3-3, and as bad as Sunday was, they had won three of four before Tampa Bay came to town. I'm still not completely sure what this team is, but I've seen enough to think there's at least a chance Carolina is playing meaningful football in November and December.

That's why a smaller move at corner makes sense to me. It doesn't mean Morgan has to suddenly act like the Panthers are one player away from a Super Bowl. It just means giving a team that's put itself in a decent position a little more protection at one of the thinnest spots on the roster.

Maybe Horn and Jackson come back, stay healthy and none of this becomes an issue. That's obviously the best-case scenario. But we've already seen what this secondary looks like when both starting corners disappear from the lineup at the same time.

If the Panthers are still hanging around later this season, I'd rather have another corner sitting there and not need him than need one and realize they should've made the move weeks ago.