3 Major Takeaways From Panthers' Complete Meltdown Against Buccaneers

Well, that was ugly.

The Carolina Panthers had a chance Sunday to keep some momentum going after a 25-14 win in Philadelphia. Instead, they turned the ball over four times, couldn't stop the run and were basically out of this one by halftime. Tampa Bay led 33-6 at the break and rolled to a 43-13 win.

There isn't one thing you can point to and say that's why Carolina lost. The Panthers were bad on offense, bad on defense and even special teams got in on it. Tampa Bay didn't need much help, but Carolina gave them plenty anyway.

Here are my three biggest takeaways from a game the Panthers would probably like to forget.

Bryce Young had a rough afternoon

I've defended Bryce Young plenty, and I still think we've seen some good things from him this season. Sunday just wasn't one of those days.

Young finished 14-of-27 for 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble when Al-Quadin Muhammad got to him in the second quarter, and Calijah Kancey picked it up and returned it 32 yards for a Tampa Bay touchdown. That put Carolina down 17-0, and things never really got any better from there.

The offensive line certainly didn't do Young any favors. Tampa Bay sacked him five times, and there were plenty of snaps where he didn't have much time to do anything. Still, Young made some bad decisions of his own, and three turnovers from your starting quarterback are going to be tough to overcome no matter how well everyone else is playing.

That's probably the frustrating part for me. We've seen Young play better than this, take care of the football and make enough plays to give Carolina a chance. None of that showed up Sunday.

What happened to the run defense?

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the biggest head-scratcher of the whole game. Carolina had allowed only 81 rushing yards combined over its previous two games, but Tampa Bay had 147 by halftime Sunday and finished with 258.

Bucky Irving went over 100 yards with two touchdowns, Kenny Gainwell added 88 and Sean Tucker broke a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Panthers knew Tampa Bay wanted to run the football, too. Baker Mayfield was back after missing three games with a thumb injury, so there was no reason for the Buccaneers to put the game on his arm if they didn't have to.

They didn't. Mayfield threw the ball just 11 times, and Tampa Bay still won by 30 points. Why throw it when the Panthers couldn't stop the run?

We saw this against Chicago when the Bears ran for 291 yards in the opener. I thought Carolina had gotten away from games like that, especially after what we had seen from the defense lately. Sunday looked way too familiar.

Carolina made a bad day even worse

There are games where you get beat, and then there are games where you seem determined to make everything harder on yourself. This was definitely the second one.

David Moore muffed a punt and handed Tampa Bay a short field. Young's fumble turned into a Buccaneers touchdown. Then Carolina finally got something going with a 50-yard touchdown from Young to Darren Waller, only to have the extra point blocked and returned the other way for two points. That pretty much sums up the afternoon.

Then there is the Taylor Moton injury. Moton had just returned last week after missing the first four games of the season, and now Dave Canales says he'll be "out for a while" with a broken fibula. That's a tough loss by itself, but it's even tougher after watching Young get sacked five times.

I'm not ready to throw away everything we saw from Carolina before this game because of one terrible afternoon. The Panthers are 3-3, and we've already seen them look like a completely different team at times this season. But Sunday was a pretty big reminder that they're not there yet.

The good news is it's only one game.

The bad news is there wasn't much about this one worth keeping.