1 Very Clear Change the Panthers Offense Needs to Make to Succeed in 2026

The Carolina Panthers are still not exactly overflowing with talent on offense. Bryce Young looks solid if unspectacular, and Tetairoa McMillan is a star. Jalen Coker is very good, too. Chuba Hubbard is decent, but otherwise, the skill-position players are extremely lackluster.

Coaching can help overcome that, but so far, neither Dave Canales nor Brad Idzik, the new play-caller, looks like the type of offensive savant that can turn a talent-poor offense into an elite unit. Still, coaching must extract everything it can out of this unit.

Fortunately, based on the data, it's very clear what leads to offensive success for Carolina, so the coaches should take note.

Panthers need to run more motion to succeed on offense

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls a play while center Cade Mays (64) readies to snap the ball | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Offensive coaches are always trying things to find a leg up against the defense. Whether that's pre-snap motion, audibles, or personnel changes, every offensive coach is constantly trying to find ways to maximize the talent they have on hand.

For the Panthers, there's not a ton of talent on hand. And if you've watched them over the years, you might have wondered why they don't use more pre-snap motion. Some of the NFL's best offenses have a lot of motion, but the Panthers seem fairly vanilla.

Well, you'd be raising a great question because, as it turns out, motion is exactly what this offense needs more of, and the data backs that up.

A look at which teams benefited the most from motion



The Panthers saw the biggest boost in average EPA with motion, while the Texans were nearly identical with and without motion.



Dot size represents the number of plays in each split.



Motion classification via @FTNFantasy… pic.twitter.com/pxOy19SMKe — Nutshell Sports (@NutshellSportz) June 17, 2026

The Panthers had a bigger jump in EPA when using motion than any other team in the NFL. When they used EPA, it benefitted their offense more than any other offense in the NFL. It is painfully obvious that motion is the key to unlocking this offense.

Motion can get defenses out of synch, and it can reveal what coverages they're using. It's the simplest way to at least try and give the quarterback extra information. And with a smart, good processor at quarterback like Bryce Young, all that information can be dangerous.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in front of head coach Dave Canales | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers do not have the talent to burn defenses consistently, even if they use motion more. The EPA when using motion still isn't at an elite level, but it's much better than the usual performance.

And again, it's all about maximizing the talent they do have. They don't have Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but they can mimic those Miami Dolphins teams by using more motion. It will undoubtedly help, and it will give the team the best possible offensive production.