Jalen Coker’s Faith in Bryce Young Is What Every Panthers Fan Wants to See

One of the Carolina Panthers' biggest moves this offseason wasn't bringing in someone new into the locker room, but keeping a pivotal piece of the offense in-house. Carolina recently signed wide receiver Jalen Coker to a three-year, $35 million extension, rewarding him for the exceptional end to his season.

Jalen Coker finished the 2025 season with 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Those stats don't give justice to Coker's talent, though, as more than 300 of his total yardage came in the last five games of the year. Coker capped off the incredible end to his season in the NFC Wild Card round. Despite losing to the Rams, Coker finished with nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Since earning the multi-year extension, Coker joined "The Insiders" show on NFL Network, and when asked about his quarterback, he only had good things to say.

Jalen Coker Speaks Highly of Bryce Young

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When asked about Bryce Young, and how he can develop further, Jalen Coker was extremely complimentary of his QB1's leadership, and just how he is as a person.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Panthers WR Jalen Coker joined the show to discuss his new contract, what he tells other UDFAs and why he expects a big year from Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/MxA3qIrP5H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2026

"It really goes back to just him as a person, you know, his leadership, he commands the room. You know, you want to play for a guy like that, especially when hes amped up, having a good time. The whole team feeds off that. Hes really, really good at football; he makes the hard stuff look so easy."

Obviously, Jalen Coker is going to be complimentary toward his QB, but it's easy to see that his answer about Bryce Young was genuine and thoughtful, and it showed how his relationship with the QB has grown since Coker has been healthy and producing at a high level.

Jalen Coker's response should reassure Panthers fans about Bryce Young

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are plenty of situations throughout the history of the NFL where a wide receiver's answer about their QB can be telling that the confidence isn't there. That isn't the case when hearing Jalen Coker talk about Bryce Young. These comments, along with how good Coker's connection with Bryce Young has been looked throughout OTAs and Minicamp, are all great signs for this season.

Coker was the most productive receiver for Carolina in the final five games of the season. With Tetairoa McMillan being the focal point of every opposing defensive coordinator's scheme, Coker will have a ton of opportunities to exploit a defense and create explosives from the slot.

Don't be surprised if Coker is flirting with a 1000-yard season. If the Panthers season goes how it should, then Coker will finish the year anywhere between the 700-1000 receiving yards mark.