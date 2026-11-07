Panthers Coach's Robert Hunt Admission Raises More Questions About Monroe Freeling

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt was supposed to be a solid member of the offensive line this year. Unfortunately, the former Pro Bowl player hasn't been able to consistently perform at the same level as he did during previous years with the team.

Carolina Panthers offensive line coach Joe Gilbert said recently that the struggles of veteran guard Robert Hunt are partly due to the adjustment to playing alongside rookie offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers signed guard Robert Hunt to a four-year, $100 million contract. Hunt was a Pro Bowl guard in 2024 but missed almost the entire 2025 season with a torn biceps injury. So far in 2026, Hunt looks like a different player.

Is Robert Hunt struggling on his own, or is it because of the rookie tackle next to him?

Robert Hunt Still Adjusting to Playing Alongside Monroe Freeling

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert also noted that Hunt is still adjusting to the young tackle on the line.

"I think part of it goes to working with a young guy with Monroe and getting that comfortability," Gilbert stated.

As noted, Hunt previously lined up next to Taylor Moton, one of the most experienced offensive linemen on the Panthers' roster. Now, Hunt is working with Freeling, a rookie still trying to figure out how to play in the NFL.

The Panthers selected Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Freeling was a highly touted offensive tackle prospect out of Georgia. He has a lot of potential, but there is going to be a learning curve for Freeling. He is currently playing tackle for the Panthers, and Carolina needs him to be good while they are trying to win games.

The Panthers are trying to protect Bryce Young and help their running backs find some running room. Right now, the right side of the offensive line is struggling, and that is going to make it even harder for the Panthers to accomplish either of those things.

However, the struggles of Robert Hunt can't be blamed entirely on the rookie, Monroe Freeling. The former Pro Bowl guard is making a lot of money, and the Panthers need more from him than they are currently getting.

There have been some signs of improvement from Hunt in recent weeks, but he still has a ways to go before he is playing at the level Carolina expected when it signed him in free agency.

The Carolina Panthers did not use a first-round pick on Freeling expecting him to become a problem for the rest of the offensive line. They believe Freeling can develop into a reliable starter, but right now, his growing pains seem to be affecting more than just his own performance.

There's time for Freeling to grow, but not forever. If Hunt continues to struggle with Freeling on the line, then the Panthers are going to have to find a way to get both players to perform better.