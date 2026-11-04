Monroe Freeling Gets Midseason Grade That Might Be Too High for Panthers Rookie

Monroe Freeling has had a rough start with the Panthers. Carolina used its first-round pick on the former Georgia tackle, hoping he'd eventually become a big part of its offensive line. His first half of the season hasn't given the team much to feel good about.

CBS Sports gave Freeling a C- in its midseason rookie grades. That might seem a little generous based on his performance, although there are some reasons to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Freeling wasn't expected to start this early, and he's been dealing with a knee injury. Those circumstances deserve some consideration. Still, the Panthers used the 19th overall pick on him, and his performance has raised some concerns.

The Numbers Aren't Helping Freeling

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeling hasn't done a good job keeping defenders away from Bryce Young. He's been beaten around the edge too many times, and Carolina has paid for it.

The numbers aren't much better. Pro Football Focus had Freeling giving up at least four pressures in four of his first five starts. That's not what the Panthers wanted from their first-round pick.

Freeling spent most of his time at Georgia playing left tackle. Now he's on the right side, and it's been a rough adjustment. He's still learning, but the Panthers need him to figure things out.

Freeling has the size to play in this league. He wouldn't have been been a first-round pick if Carolina didn't see something it liked. But right now, he needs to do a better job keeping defenders away from Young.

There's Still Time to Turn Things Around

Freeling still has time to get things straightened out. He's only a rookie, and the Panthers aren't ready to give up on him. But they need to start seeing some improvement.

The Green Bay game was a rough one. Freeling gave up four pressures and two sacks. It wasn't a good afternoon for Carolina's offensive line.

Freeling's knee has been bothering him, and he's had to play through it. At Georgia, he spent most of his time at left tackle. Carolina has him playing on the right, and he's still getting used to it.

CBS Sports gave him a C-. Considering the injury and everything else, that's understandable. But there have been too many bad plays to say he's had a good rookie season.

The Panthers drafted Freeling because they liked what they saw at Georgia. There's still a chance he becomes a good NFL tackle. He just has a lot to prove between now and the end of the season.